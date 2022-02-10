Cosentino: During impersonal times, flowers can send a personal message

I really feel for young people today. They have everything: smartphones, computers and about anything you can use to communicate with friends and family without ever having to see them. Why, so many times, do I see young adults pick up their phones and, rather than talk to someone, they text them? It is not only with youngsters. Nothing irks me more than asking a staff person to make a call to get a question answered and later, when I ask what the answer was, the staffer informs me that the text has not been answered yet. Would that bother you? I guess you will feel that I am old-fashioned when I say, “the loss of personal conversation and contact precedes the deterioration of civilization.” That comment was first said to me in my English class, in the late '40s, by Miss Janet Latham. A fantastic teacher. I do not think that she ever foresaw where we would be in 70 years. Obviously, no one did.

Flowers, if you use them properly, can easily communicate your message. Certainly, we use them to offer our condolences, our wishes for a speedy recovery. But mostly we use flowers and plants for happy occasions: congratulations for a new baby, happy birthday or a anniversary, Thanks for a job well-done. We send bouquets or bunches because of their brightness and beauty. There was a time when every flower in that bouquet had a meaning. Today, most of us know that a gift of a rose, in most cases, denotes love; a red denotes courage and devotion and a white, "I am worthy of you." A white and a red tied together, unity.

I believe that the golden age of using flowers to send messages was during the reign of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom. She reigned from 1837 through 1901. It was an era of gentleness. From a time when there were two classes, the very rich and the very poor, during her reign a middle class developed, a genteel middle class. The great gardens of the past were brought back to full beauty, there were small garden plots near homes and there were fresh flowers on the table. Flower shops came into being during her reign, and by the middle of the century, shops began to open in our country.

Gentlemen often sent little bouquets, nosegays or tussie mussies to their ladies. But they just did not go to a flower vendor on the corner and ask for a little bunch of flowers for sixpence. They knew the meaning of each flower they wanted included; they wanted to send a message. It was during this time that a Victorian writer and illustrator, Kate Greenaway, wrote and illustrated a magnificent book, “The Language of Flowers.” Miss Greenaway researched the names of all flowers in use at the time and recorded them.

With that book in hand, a gentleman might go up to a flower vendor and ask that his tussie mussie contain a red tulip, a declaration of love and a variegated tulip indicating that he thought that she had beautiful eyes. A sweet pea reminded her of delicate pleasures. A stem of Canterbury bells acknowledged that he knew of her love for him. A bunch of yellow acacia said he was glad that their love was secret, and a damask rose told her that her complexion was beautiful. The proper foliage and herbs had to be chosen because they, too, had meaning. He skipped the yellow rose: It meant jealousy.

For my readers who have computers, just search for Kate Greenaway. There is a whole lot of information about her. But, in the 120 years since her book was published, there have been changes. Many of the flowers she listed have disappeared from our gardens and flower shops, and they have been replaced by fantastic new varieties. Different writers have confused the situation a bit by publishing their personal list of meanings. We have become less formal.

I am very happy to see the holiday come up this weekend. I spend much of it in the sales area, not selling, but chatting with people who are still genteel, who want to send the right thing, people who care and who use flowers to express their feelings. I love it.

Be well. Mask up, even though they tug at your ears. Be certain that your love has flowers on Monday.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0