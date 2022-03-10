Cosentino: Early notes for spring as it approaches

At last! Spring is on the way. March 20 comes in less than 10 days. I know, the weather will still be iffy. We may still have snow. I don’t care. I love spring. Any good day helps to chase away the winter blues. COVID-19 seems to be waning, although I am still wearing my mask. I think I will play it safe for another couple of weeks. Let’s look at things to do.

First and foremost, in the next few weeks keep an eye on your shrubs and small trees, especially the flowering cherries and pears. Just as the first buds begin to open, cut some branches and arrange them in a tall vase with water and you will be rewarded with a delicate splash of color in just a few days. Keep that vase ready because as one group of branches fades, just cut another. You do not have to use them only in tall vases. Break them up and use them as filler in any arrangement you might make, or one that comes from a florist. Remember, pussy willow branches will last for days and days after they have been cut.

Cut tulips, daffodils and irises are appearing everywhere. This year, the hyacinths look great. None of these spring bulb flowers last very long, but they give a great show of color for that short time and while some tulips have a nice aroma, all the hyacinths do. Speaking of the bulb flowers, if you are one of the people who had the foresight to plant and protect pots of bulbs under cover of leaves last fall, now is the time to uncover a couple at a time and bring them into the house for flowering. Just think about that! With about two dollars’ worth of bulbs and an old flowerpot last fall, you could now have a brilliant display of bulb flowers in the kitchen for the next couple of weeks.

You see, I like to have flowers around the house always. Sure, I have access, all the time, but the greatest pleasure is being able to go out in the yard and pick some. As I have said many times, it is wonderful to plant tulips and daffodils in front of the house for passersby and neighbors to enjoy, but it is OK to pick a few for the bedroom. You just might be surprised at the magic that they can bring.

And big is not always the answer. Small can work wonders, too. Take the labels off some small jars; think Gerber baby food, small instant coffee jars or spice jars. When those crocuses flower, they do not have to stay in the yard. No one will miss those few that you take in to brighten your bathroom or the kitchen table. When those snowdrops appear all over the front yard, get as long a stem as possible by gently tugging at the stem.

As I look back on my many years in this business of bringing happiness to others with flowers, whenever I look back at my fondest memories I think of a day in May when my then-4-year-old grandson was visiting. He asked if he could pick a few of those white flowers in my garden to make a little bouquet for his mom. He was speaking, of course, about lilies of the valley. I showed him how to pull on the stem. Before long he was back in the house with a basket full of flowers. We had just gotten in some miniature vases and some foliage for each. He spent the next hour putting arranging a bouquet for each room, including the bathrooms in their house, and asking questions. "Are these really lilies?” ‘Why don't they come in red or blue?” And then, "Papa, I took them from their plant, will they die?” I won’t take time here to tell you about the following conversation. Now 9 years old, Sam visits often and will ask, from time to time, “Grandpa, can I go to the shop and get a few flowers for my Mom?”

Spring is a time of awakening from that long, dark and dreary winter. It is a time like no other, where there are so many opportunities to bring a little life, a little color into our lives. Take advantage of it.

Be well. Masks are still a good idea.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0