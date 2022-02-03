Cosentino: Eggplants do not come from chickens

The idea for this column came to me about three weeks ago, while I was shopping at Aldi. I like to visit the store every couple of weeks because I always seem to find some things that are different, things that you do not find in other supermarkets.

In one of the freezers, I saw some boxes of eggplant. One was a box of eggplant slices that had been fried and ready to make into eggplant Parmigiana. I have done that one before and have always found that it is better to start that dish from scratch. The second box intrigued me: "baked eggplant fries" was on the label. I looked at the ingredient and nutrition labels and bought a box, and baked them. They were delicious. When I returned a week later, there were no more. I’ll tell you about the delicious recipe I found in a bit. Let’s look first at this delicious, underused vegetable. It is seldom on the menu of area restaurants, excepting as the ever-popular Parmigiana.

Thought to have originated in China, there are references to eggplant in books written around 500 B.C. And in China it stayed. There are no references to it in Greek and Roman literature. Its first appearance in Europe was in England in the Middle Ages, where it was called egg-apple or eggplant. By the mid-18th century it made its way to North America, most probably with immigrants from the countries around the Mediterranean. Today, the main area of its popularity is all around the Mediterranean, from North Africa eastward into Turkey and then west to Greece, Italy, France and Spain. Each area has its own recipes, and each town, each street its own variation. In France it is ratatouille, and in Egypt, slices are baked with a tomato topping, somewhat similar to the Italian eggplant Parmesan. The Greeks, of course, love their moussaka, eggplant, lamb and feta, and their eggplant dip. But you will have to journey to Japan for eggplant in ginger sauce. On the other hand, I have not checked with Ichiban right here in Auburn. In an Indian restaurant, you might find a tomato and eggplant curry.

This is a healthy food, low in calories and high in potassium and fiber, with magnesium and phosphorus. A 4-ounce serving carries only 32 calories.

Before I run out of space, let me give you the recipe I found for eggplant fries — a misnomer because they are baked, not fried. Turn the oven on to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Begin by peeling a medium-size eggplant and then cut it in half lengthwise, and then each half across the middle. Now, doing your best, slice them into the size you might for a large potato French fry. Next, combine a cup and a half of unseasoned breadcrumbs with half a cup of Parmesan cheese, a teaspoon each of dried oregano and thyme, and half a teaspoon each of salt and black pepper, and mix well. In another bowl, beat two large eggs. Dredge the pieces in the eggs, be sure to cover well, then add into the breadcrumb mixture. Again, pat them to be sure they are all covered. Place on a parchment-covered baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, flip each one and bake another eight minutes. It's not in the recipe, but I found that if I broiled for a few minutes, I came out with a crispy and delicious snack. Serve with ketchup, or as I did, with basil pesto.

Here is a delicious bonus. Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a wok or skillet. Sauté a large chopped onion and a pound of sliced button mushrooms for about five minutes. Now, add two more tablespoons of olive oil and a sliced green bell pepper. Add an eggplant of about a pound and a half that has been peeled and cut into three-quarter-inch cubes. Stir in four or five tablespoons of white wine, reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for about 15 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Stir in a tablespoon each of chopped fresh parsley and dill. Serve over rice.

Stay well, things are getting better. Wear your mask.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica.

