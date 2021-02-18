Cosentino: Fake ideas about houseplants

By the way, if you are looking for a great magazine, Gardener World is available at Barnes & Noble. You can search for it online. They have some great contributors — for free.

Instead of misting, provide constant humidity around the plant. Keep it away from an air conditioner or radiator. Both take moisture away from plants. Grouping larger plants, keeping them close together, helps. Keeping a small fountain nearby helps, too. For small plant collections, determine the right size tray, fill it with gravel and set the plants on it. Keep the water level constant, just below the surface. Your plants will love you.

Now that orchids have become so popular again, another old wife’s tale is making the rounds: Watering your orchids by setting ice cubes on the surface of the soil. That is probably the worst thing that you can do to the phalaenopsis orchid that is so popular. It is native to the tropics of Asia. There are no ice cubes in the jungle. This idea spread during the last half of the 20th century. The cymbidium orchid, the flower that was so popular in corsages, originated in the more temperate regions of Asia. This orchid required a period of cold temperatures to set flowers. They still do. I am sure that in some cases, if other conditions are perfect, it may have worked, or was thought to have worked.