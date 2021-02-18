Cosentino: Fake ideas about houseplants

Way back in the 1970s, there was a houseplant boom. It seemed that suddenly everyone was into green plants for the home and office. Believe it or not, it was driven by young people in their 20s and 30s. Plant shops opened everywhere: abandoned gas stations, street corners and small empty stores. People boasted about how many plants and how many different varieties of plants they had in their home or apartment. The excitement lasted about 10 years, but the love of houseplants remained, rising to popularity again every 10 or 15 years or so.
Here we are, and again it is the young people, the millennials, driving it. It is a bit different this time. They are not going for quantity. They are collecting specifics, be it ferns or cactus or succulents. They are seeking large specimen plants that “make a statement” in their décor. For me, it has become exciting again.
As I thought about how to slant this column, I decided that I would not give a lot of advice about how to take care of those houseplants. That is available everywhere. I thought that, perhaps, I should talk about hand-me-down information that is wrong. Let’s call them houseplant myths. Last fall, I saw a letter to the editor in Gardener’s World magazine asking how often the writer should mist her plants as we entered the drier winter season. I thought that the answer was quite good: Misting a plant to keep moisture around it was a waste. The humidity you provided would be gone in 10 minutes. To be of value, you would have to spritz every 15 or 20 minutes. That brought me back to my first assignment as a lecturer for FTD. We did “Green Plant Seminars” across the U.S. and Canada. When that same question came up, my answer was, “Misting plants was a great way to build a strong thumb but did not do the plant a whole lot of good.”
By the way, if you are looking for a great magazine, Gardener World is available at Barnes & Noble. You can search for it online. They have some great contributors — for free.
Instead of misting, provide constant humidity around the plant. Keep it away from an air conditioner or radiator. Both take moisture away from plants. Grouping larger plants, keeping them close together, helps. Keeping a small fountain nearby helps, too. For small plant collections, determine the right size tray, fill it with gravel and set the plants on it. Keep the water level constant, just below the surface. Your plants will love you.
Now that orchids have become so popular again, another old wife’s tale is making the rounds: Watering your orchids by setting ice cubes on the surface of the soil. That is probably the worst thing that you can do to the phalaenopsis orchid that is so popular. It is native to the tropics of Asia. There are no ice cubes in the jungle. This idea spread during the last half of the 20th century. The cymbidium orchid, the flower that was so popular in corsages, originated in the more temperate regions of Asia. This orchid required a period of cold temperatures to set flowers. They still do. I am sure that in some cases, if other conditions are perfect, it may have worked, or was thought to have worked.
Too many people believe that during the winter, plants need all the help they can get to grow. In many places, foliage houseplants are not going to grow a whole lot during this season. There is not enough natural light. This is their dormant time. Give them enough love and water and even a bit of fertilizer to keep them happy. Let them dry a bit before watering again. And then don’t overdo it. The same goes with fertilizer. As I have often said in this column, give them fertilizer at half strength every two or three weeks.
And, lastly for this week, do not let the dust settle. The tops of those leaves are necessary to capture light for converting it into energy. The bottoms of the leaves are covered with tiny pores that open and close to regulate the humidity within the plant. Keep them dust free.
Be well! Your plants need you.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316. Material for this column was excerpted from a Better Homes and Garden article and various websites.