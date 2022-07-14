Cosentino: Fast-growing herbs, and more questions and answers

It certainly is a great growing season for vegetables. I can tell because the veggie questions are already coming in, especially about herbs. And they are not about what is wrong with them, but what to do with them when they are growing so fast. I notice that in my garden both basil and parsley are doing very well. This year I have only eight pots of basil, two each of four varieties. I remember the days when I had a dozen or more kinds, and then I discovered that my taste buds were not good enough to distinguish the flavor variations, and so I am with only four.

The questions that I get are how best to preserve many herbs. In my youth I saw my parents pick the parsley, tie it into bunches and hang it in a dark, cool and ventilated place in the house for a few weeks, and you were done. Same for parsley, rosemary, sage and oregano. I guess that we became so sophisticated in our cooking that we needed more kinds of herbs.

Then we came to the process where we picked the herbs. Spread them out on trays and place them into the oven at the lowest temperature. After an hour or so, begin checking regularly. Crumble a few leaves and remove from the oven when they are brittle. Strip leaves from the stems and store in jars, in a dark pantry, until you need them. Of course, today’s younger homemakers have food dehydrators or air fryers. Just put herbs in, set the dial and when the buzzer dings, they’re done and ready for storage. Oh, to have had it so easy!

But there is another way, the method I like best. This preserves more of the delicate flavors we are looking for. Think about freezing them. There is no better way to save basil than to turn it into pesto. It’s easy. Just process the basil in a food processor, add olive oil, Parmesan cheese, toasted pine nuts and the basil, and freeze it in ice cube trays. For other herbs, strip from the stems, lay them out in a single layer on a cookie sheet and freeze. Crumble, and store in plastic freezer bags. Be sure to label them because they all look alike after a couple of months in the freezer. I think freezing is the best way to retain flavor.

It will not be long before the tomatoes start producing, and their problems begin. Who has not had tomatoes where the bottom of the fruit collapses and rots? This problem is called blossom end rot. I am told that it is caused by too little calcium (lime) in the soil. If that is the cause, the cure is simple. Add bone meal or gypsum to the soil. It can also be caused by the plants going dry, and then given a period of a lot of water, and then dry again. Just adjust your watering schedule. Steady moisture is critical.

Don’t you just hate it when you have so many tomatoes that you are going to make the rounds of the neighborhood and treat the neighbors with your “prize-winning tomatoes,” only to get to the garden and find that many of those beautiful fruits have cracks through the skin around the top of the fruit? Ugly! These are mostly caused by variations in the temperature of the soil. Mounding a couple of inches of mulch around the base of the plants should solve the problem. It helps to retain the water in the soil for the plants to use when they need it.

And then there are those wretched weeds. How I wish my garden would grow as fast as the weeds. Life could be so wonderful. Yes, mulching will help. But now you have two choices. You can be like the rest of us, and just bend down or kneel down and start pulling. Sometimes we do not think of it, but you can make that job a whole lot easier by soaking the ground a couple of hours before starting the task. Not only will they pull easier, but you will have a better chance of getting all the roots out. Or, next year, plant the whole garden in containers and everything will be easier.

Have a great day and enjoy the sun and temperatures. Most of all, be safe and stay healthy.