Today I will finish our journey into the realm of arranging flowers for our homes, beginning with where we left off with foliage last week, learning about the flowers we have and ending with some general notes.

If the occasion arises when you really want to make a special arrangement and not bother with foliage from the home, visit a local florist and see their selection of special greens. Very popular these days are the varieties of eucalyptus. This morning’s wholesaler list of this popular green included 47 varieties of just that foliage. Obviously very few shops will stock more than a half dozen at any one time. Your best and most reasonable choice is to select from what is in stock in their refrigerator.

Finally, we come to the flowers themselves. They come in many shapes and forms. Will you want to use a linear flower like a snapdragon or a delphinium? Will you want a large, round flower as a focal point, something to draw the eye to the center and then expand the view to the whole piece? If it is to be a red, white and blue table centerpiece for the Fourth of July, red carnations will certainly be part of it because they are inexpensive and readily available. Because they are so available, spray carnations and pompons might be a great choice. Skip the daisies and go for the solid types. Blue will be the hardest flower to find because there are not always a lot of blue flowers, though, for this date. Delphinium is a good choice if the arrangement is to be tall. They would not be so great for a centerpiece. In that case, the spray carnations and pompons would work well. Blue choices might be deep blue statice, or ageratum from the garden, or lobelia from a hanging basket. Larger flower choices might be hydrangeas, Dutch or German iris and then the smaller bachelor buttons. And you did not think that there were many blue flowers. Although, for a small, dainty arrangement during its very short season, I like forget-me-nots, especially if their season connects with lily of the valley. Picture an arrangement designed in a vase about 4 inches tall. The vase is loosely filled with foliage to hold the lily of the valley upright as it sits surrounded by the short stems of the forget-me-not.

The idea here is to fit the flower to the occasion, the décor of the room, the style you are trying to create. It is as simple as that. And it should be easy in the coming months as our gardens begin to flower and we might have a fantastic selection. However, from late fall through the Easter season, a flower shop might be the best place to shop once you have become a serious flower arranger. Now, after about 2,000 words, I will say that the best floral arrangers follow a few of the basic rules and then they let their imaginations run free. Do what looks good to you. For about a year and a half, before she returned to Greece, we had such a free spirit on staff. She was very good at doing what was sold in our store, but a couple of times a week she would go into the grounds that surrounded the flower shop and would come back with an armful of branches, odd pieces of wood and even stones. As she put materials together her idea emerged and grew. Normally her pieces were about 3 feet tall and perhaps 2 wide and a foot from front to back. It would be a large arrangement. I probably wasted too much time watching her work, trying to figure out where she was going. The resulting arrangements were beautiful and saleable.

If you want to read more about this topic, visit edwardhamiltonbookseller.com They’re at P.O. Box 15 in Falls Village, Connecticut. Their ever-changing selection of flower arranging books always has 40 or 50 to choose. All are discount-priced. I have not looked in some time, but I am also certain that our own Seymour Library will have some titles.

So, there you have it, a three-column lesson on how to become a flower arranger. I hope I have instilled in you a desire to do more. Begin by placing a flower, a branch or foliage in a vase.

Be well.

