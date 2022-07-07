Cosentino: Gardenias and more of your questions

As promised last week, I am continuing with answers to questions that cross my desk and those I get on the phone and while shopping at Wegmans. I always find these interesting. They bring my past into focus.

Let’s start with early spring questions, mostly from ladies, most of whom remember the glory days of corsages in the mid-20th century.

"Why doesn’t anyone sell gardenias anymore?" They were fragrant and beautiful. Everyone remembers the smell. Most of the gardenia growers are gone. Are they gone because the demand is so small, or is the demand so small because they have become too expensive? I’ll leave that answer to someone else.

It is important to know that gardenia plants become very large, take a lot of greenhouse space and do not produce a lot of flowers. That did not matter much 70 years ago when land, fuel, labor and shipping were cheap. Then, in the 1970s, we saw the cymbidium orchid fad eclipse the gardenia. They were cheap, colorful and lasted well. They did not turn brown when you touched them. When I checked the price just before Easter, the wholesale price for a gardenia at the San Francisco Flower Market was $7.50 per flower. Add to that packing and shipping, and you add another two or three dollars. But you cannot buy one. They always come in boxes of three. So what does a florist do with the other two, when they have to spend over $30 to fill an order for a single gardenia corsage for $25? Get the picture?

"Why can’t we grow flowers in America anymore?" Look at how successful our own Dickman Farms is. Yes, they are great growers of plants. But growing cut flowers is a completely different thing. Are we hurting poor people working for slave wages in Colombia and Ecuador by buying those flowers? The reason has very little to do with cheap labor. The nearly 40,000 workers on the flower farms, mostly in Colombia, mostly previously unemployed women, do very well by their national standards. Besides decent pay, most farms provide transportation to and from work, lunches, work clothes and shoes. Many of the larger farms have on-site schools from preschool to sixth grade. Agricultural labor is closely regulated by the governments.

The real reason, as has been explained to me, has a lot to do with the U.S. population change in the 1960s and ‘70s. Our elderly and moneyed people chose to move to warmer climates, causing land values to rise. Land became much too expensive for flower growing. Couple that with labor issues, and higher fuel costs, and it was no longer prudent to use land to grow flowers. Then, horticulturists and investors realized the wonderful growing conditions in the Andes mountains, near the equator, in Colombia first and then Ecuador. The temperatures went down as you got to different altitudes, so you could grow different crops at their ideal temperature and land was cheap. Get the picture?

"It seems that this time of year I am always bothered by flying bugs, especially honeybees and flies. They do not seem to bite or sting, but they are irritating. Is there a good spray I can use on myself?" Basically, you are your own worst enemy. You have forgotten that the main task of honeybees is to search for flowers and bring the nectar back to the hive. They’re just checking your flowers on your dress to see if they have any nectar. Those brightly colored flowers really attract them. Then you throw insult after injury at them. Other than color, the aroma of the flowers also draws them. Imagine what it does to the poor bee to hover over a flower that smells like lavender or lily of the valley, only it’s you, not the real thing. Wearing a wide-brimmed hat helps. Seems that they do not like to linger in the shade.

We have waited for it, and the bright sun and heat are here. It is critical that that you moved houseplants that you brought out to shadier areas. No matter how hot it is, when you water heavily, the moisture has to reach the roots of the plant. Soaking the top three or four inches does more damage than good. Plants in containers need special attention.

Be well. Enjoy the summer. It is a time to enjoy nature and your garden.