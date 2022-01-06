Cosentino: Gardening resolutions for 2022

I had planned to do another column about trees this evening, but that will have to wait. Now, as we enter a new year, is the perfect time to talk about gardening resolutions.

In this case, it is not only about what can we do better or how can we do our part to save the planet. At the risk of being perceived as being too selfish, I made my resolutions about how I can more enjoy this hobby. You see, there are two sides to my life. On the south side of my driveway, it is all about earning a living and helping people feel better, relieve stress and comfort the bereaved. When I go over to the north side of the driveway, the workday becomes a time for pleasure, a time to care for my favorite plants and enjoy being a gardener.

As one might suspect, I believe that my first resolution would be to make the best use of my leisure time to read about gardening, read to be more productive, more tomatoes, peppers and eggplants. Read to get brighter zinnias, taller delphiniums and bushier geraniums. The possibilities for enjoying garden reading are everywhere. Go no further than Seymour Library to get started. If you are computer literate, go online and you will be amazed at what you can learn. At one time I suggested reading garden magazines, but no more. They have become expensive. There are a number of book companies that sell full books for the price of the magazine on a rack. Call my personal number, (315) 253-5316, and Kirsten will give you a list of booksellers.

My second resolution would be to spend more time caring for and enjoying my houseplants. They are important because they bring the green of nature to us when there is none elsewhere. I have noticed in the past few years a resurgence in sales of houseplants, and the interesting thing is that it isn’t the older folks buying them, it is the 20- to 40-year-old people. COVID-19 has kept them in more and they are finding enjoyment with this thing called indoor gardening. In our day we started with philodendrons, African violets and ivy — they are first into ferns and plants with colored leaves. Yes, that is a good second resolution, to start really enjoying my houseplants, look into new ones and read to learn more about them.

As we move on, I resolve to plant three or four 6-inch pots for raising a few herbs. I am tired of all the dried ones I am cooking with. I want fresh. I see that the seeds are out on the racks. Why not plant some dwarf basil, chives, parsley and thyme, or whatever annuals you like most? They will grow well on a south or west window. They are easy and relatively fast-growing. With care, those rosemary plants you see in the stores are wonderful and easy to care for. Fresh leaves have so much more flavor than the dried.

I know, I am helping you to use up all that spare time that I think you have. Chances are you do not have a whole lot of it, what with jobs, kids and grandchildren, doctors’ appointments and all the things that you do all day long. Think for a moment. Is there a TV show or two you can give up for your gardening hobby?

Right now, each of us should take the time to sit down and make some notes about what happened to our gardens this past summer. What were our problems, what grew well and what did not? Remember that old saying, “to not remember the history of an event or deed will doom you to repeat it.” Or something like that. Last summer was terrible in my garden. I failed in a lot of things. I decided to go into container vegetables. Planned on a dozen pots and got carried away with 40. I could not take care of them and did not get them watered enough. I learned that one or two pots of jalapenos was enough — six was too many. It goes on and on. Planning ahead really helps. Plan now while you have time.

Stay well. Mask up. If we all do, we can beat this thing.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0