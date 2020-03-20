Cosentino: Get to know your weeds

What is a weed? The classic definition is that “a weed is a plant out of place.” It is as simple as that. Dandelions, crab grass, ragweed and poison ivy are all weeds. Did you know that when Great Britain’s Capt. James Cook came upon Hawaii in 1778, he named them “The Sandwich Islands,” the Hawaiian name came a century later, when the missionaries came in force? During that “discovery,” as with so many other discoveries found as the English, Dutch, Spanish and Portuguese sailors plied the ocean, they found hundreds of plants that they never saw before, thinking many to be useless weeds. That was part of the fun of exploration. Fortunately, they brought plants and many seeds back to their native lands. As a matter of fact, the vanilla orchid ran rampant on the island of Madagascar, until someone discovered the value of the vanilla bean in cooking and baking.
When Cook got to the Sandwich Islands, the biggest weed problem was, can you believe it, the tomato. It was everywhere. Pull it up in front of the house and next season it would be over growing your vegetable garden in the back. Oh, how they must have wished for a weed killer. Once tomato plants and seeds got to Europe, they were no longer a weed but a strong plant that provided a tasty fruit. In this column, just a few weeks ago, I mentioned a local weed, the burdock plant. Whether it is a weed or not, depends on who you might ask. My neighbor will certainly call it a weed, while on my side of the fence, I pray each year that it will come up so that I can nurture it, cut it and make a delicious dinner of it.
Yes, there are good weeds and there are bad weeds. Let’s look at some of them. Earlier, I mentioned crab grass. This weed emerges in early spring, as our lawns are trying to wake up and get growing after a hard winter. They compete for space and that all-important soil water until the heat of midsummer, when, if you have not gotten rid of it, it wins the battle and when it begins to die in mid-August, it will leave you with great bare spots on the lawn.
I love the bright yellow of the goldenrod flower. I use it in arrangements throughout the year when it is available. The stems that we use are grown either in fields in Southern California or in vast greenhouses near Bogota, Colombia. Yes, we do fly it in, even in August and September, when it seems to be everywhere. The local in the wild plants have not been bred for brighter colors and lasting qualities. Besides, I do not think you would appreciate the bugs that might come along with the roadside types.
Unfortunately, while I do not think of this as a weed, it gets a bad rap because of another weed, common ragweed. This non-showy, green weed develops its pollen at the same time as goldenrod hits its peak flowering time. Guess which plant gets the blame from all the hay fever sufferers? You guessed it, the it is the goldenrod!
Let’s look at a couple of good weeds. One of the earliest to bother us, especially when we are wanting a lawn totally free of broadleaf plants to spoil the look, is the violet. That heart shape leave pops up in late May and early June, though under the right conditions it might go through early fall. But this is a good weed. It does not compete with the grasses, it grows right along with them. Do you remember back when you were a kid, you stopped by lawns along the way to school the way and made a bouquet of them for a teacher? And on the way home you picked another for your mom? Remember?
They’re edible too. Just toss a handful of the flowers into a salad for color. Bakers like the violet, too, because this delicate purple flower is easily candied and used in cake decorating. A word of caution! Be certain that no one in the family has sprayed the lawn with insecticide or weed killer.
Next week, more on good and bad weeds.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.