Cosentino: Get to know your weeds

Yes, there are good weeds and there are bad weeds. Let’s look at some of them. Earlier, I mentioned crab grass. This weed emerges in early spring, as our lawns are trying to wake up and get growing after a hard winter. They compete for space and that all-important soil water until the heat of midsummer, when, if you have not gotten rid of it, it wins the battle and when it begins to die in mid-August, it will leave you with great bare spots on the lawn.

I love the bright yellow of the goldenrod flower. I use it in arrangements throughout the year when it is available. The stems that we use are grown either in fields in Southern California or in vast greenhouses near Bogota, Colombia. Yes, we do fly it in, even in August and September, when it seems to be everywhere. The local in the wild plants have not been bred for brighter colors and lasting qualities. Besides, I do not think you would appreciate the bugs that might come along with the roadside types.

Unfortunately, while I do not think of this as a weed, it gets a bad rap because of another weed, common ragweed. This non-showy, green weed develops its pollen at the same time as goldenrod hits its peak flowering time. Guess which plant gets the blame from all the hay fever sufferers? You guessed it, the it is the goldenrod!