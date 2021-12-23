Cosentino: Herbs, spices and cinnamon

I’ve been using a lot of cinnamon lately. It transforms some bland foods into delicious treats. My favorite right now is to chop an apple, sprinkle it with cinnamon and microwave it for a bit. How long? I don’t know because it depends on the freshness or variety of the apple and the wattage of the microwave. I think it is a great mid-evening snack. What is important is that cinnamon smells good, adds flavor and is healthy.

What is an herb? What is a spice? Herbs are leafy parts of plants. They can be sweet or savory. They can be fresh or dried. You can get a lot of flavor, from the basil or parsley picked fresh from the garden. You can have either throughout the winter, simply by dehydrating it in your oven and storing in a cool, dark place in your house. Sage, thyme, lavender and mint are herbs.

Spices, on the other hand, are seasonings from various parts of the plant such as seeds, bark, roots and dried flower buds. Unlike herbs, saffron might cost you $1,500 a pound. Hope you did not faint, it is sold by the gram or, sometimes, an ounce. But not to worry, many dishes require only a pinch. A gram goes a long way And, it is suggested that you buy only a small amount at a time because this one loses its strength rather quickly. Fennel and mustard seeds, ginger, bay leaf and turmeric are spices.

Let’s look at cinnamon a bit more. We use it in savory as well as dessert recipes. It has been thought, from time to time, to alleviate dozens of medical conditions from diabetes to hypertension and might even reduce pain from arthritis. Yes, indeed it does help our health in many small ways, but it is wise to realize that it is not a cure-all. And there can be some adverse effects of using too much. Just do not eat it by the tablespoon; it has been known to produce some kidney problems.

Much of the best comes from the small island nation of Ceylon, though much of that production ends up in Europe. That which we are familiar with likely comes from Indonesia. It takes a very trained palate to tell which a sample came from which area.

Cinnamon is harvested from a fast-growing tree that is allowed to grow for two or three years and is then cut down, leaving a stump about a foot from the ground. The outer bark is stripped off and processed into the cinnamon powder that we are so familiar with. Again, at a point during the rainy season, when the tree trunk is very pliable, workers strip the thinner bark into sheets, that, as they dry, tightly curl into what are called quills. I am certain that many readers have used them to stir their cocoa, coffee or mulled wine. Perhaps you used some quills in your centerpieces for the holiday. Within a few months each remaining stump sends up several shoots that are allowed to grow for a couple years and the harvest begins again.

My favorite cinnamon recipe is to halve a small acorn squash and scoop out the seeds. I butter the flesh and sprinkle with cinnamon, and then adding a couple of tablespoons of sweet vermouth or sherry finishes it. I microwave for six to eight minutes, depending on the size. You can bake it at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes for the same result. I am just not that patient. I had dinner with a florist family in Nova Scotia, some years ago. The lady of the house did the cinnamon and butter thing, baked the squash. As she served each of the two children, she popped in a scoop of ice cream. She turned to me and said, “they used to hate all veggies, especially squash.”

Wishing everyone a wonderful holiday season. Stay well. Mask up.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0