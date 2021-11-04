Cosentino: Home temperatures have made some plants lost treasures

Over the years, we have changed so many things about our lives. In many cases the changes have been so gradual that we have not even noticed them. Take our room temperatures, for example. When I was a kid, the house was kept at 65 degrees during the waking hours, and it was five degrees cooler at night. To keep us warm at night, my mom would heat a couple of bricks in the oven and wrap them in towels. They warmed our feet during the night, and it seems that warm feet just made us feel better. I think that I am dreaming about those temperatures. We didn’t have gas heat and $75 thermometers. The house was heated with coal — some youngsters do not know what we are talking about when we say "coal," and the temperatures could vary by 10 degrees at any time.

But as our temperatures have risen, we have lost the pleasure of some of those plants that brightened our homes. I most miss the flowering plants. I have noticed that even ferns are fading away from our lives. We tend to hang them near the ceiling, where the temperatures can be as much as 10 degrees higher than at shoulder level. Because they are so high up, they need more water, but because of their height, we just do not give them enough.

Certainly, it is not just the temperature that affects our plants, it is the combination of cooler temperatures and the low winter light that they suffer from. The calamondin orange was a favorite as recently as the 1980s. Now you seldom see this potted plant with its glossy green leaves that sported beautiful, fragrant flowers that eventually turned into 2-inch, rather inedible oranges that stayed on the plant for months. Inedible because they were very bitter — though they were an excellent garnish for a martini.

I have two clivia plants, in 10-inch pots, that I keep in the greenhouse most of the year. But when they bloom in late January, they go right into my house. This native of South Africa does not seem to mind the warm temperatures and dry air. They would do OK throughout the year in the house, or of course on the patio during the summer, but I get better growth in the greenhouse.

The plant that I miss most is the cyclamen. It just will not tolerate temperatures over 68 degrees. Do you remember this one? Even when not flowering, the 2-inch spade-shaped leaves with white markings are beautiful. And the flowers that could be white or red or many shades of pink, sitting atop slender reddish stems, seemed magical. I know that house temperatures were part of the cost of their disappearance, but another factor was that it took two years to go from seed to flower and that simply raised the cost at a time when we expect all plants to be cheap and disposable. The cyclamen could be relied on to flower year after year, if you took care of it.

But today, those cold temperature plants have been replaced by new, wonderful varieties. Of course, the phalaenopsis orchid, which seems to be everywhere, is a favorite. In days gone by, it took seven to nine years to get an orchid from seed to flowering. Today, instead of seed to flower, we take a few cells from the growing tip of the plant, grow it in a laboratory and in a matter of months, we have hundreds of little plantlets that will be ready for sale in a couple years.

This orchid is very inexpensive, usually under $20, readily available and easy to care for. The genus is phalaenopsis. It has broad oval leaves, with tall scapes, rising 15 to 20 inches above the pot, each holding six to 12 flowers. The palate of colors is broad, ranging from absolutely, pure white to dark mauves and purples, and all the shades and hues in between. The bi-colors and tri-colors are exciting. But then, we humans always feel a need to improve on Mother Nature, so you will find plants whose colors are unnatural shades of blue and pink and green. My advice: This is a time to stay with the natural. That is where the beauty is.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

