As I write this on Monday night, my thoughts are all over the place. I want to “think spring,” but how do I do that as the television is telling me about an enormous storm and very cold weather that we will be having through Tuesday?

To make matters worse, I just got an email from my Albany wholesaler telling me that they are not delivering tonight. They usually arrive between 3 and 4 a.m. and have keys to the refrigerator. That means that I am not going to get the special order of five gorgeous, large Calla lilies. But as I am ready to send this column in at midnight, my delivery from Albany has arrived. The Callas are here. A lot of worry for nothing.

But there is a bright side to all of this.

I know that the deer will not be able to get to my tulips for a couple of days more. And as I look across my back lawn, I can see that I will be able to bring in a few branches of forsythia early next week for forcing. Today my front lawn is covered with beautiful white snowdrops and tomorrow they may be under a couple of feet of snow. But I did go out in the drizzle and picked a whole lot of them. They are all over the house tonight, set up in baby food jars. And I do know when the snow melts, they will still be there, gracing my lawn with their beauty. Another plus for this tiny bulb flower is that the deer shun them.

They will surely brighten the days. I have already brought in some pussy willows.

Also on the bright side, schools will be closed, and we will have 3-year-old grandson Charlie with us in the shop for a day or so because his day care will be closed as well.

Just the mention of deer in the garden makes me shudder and brings me back to last week’s column about saving money for our gardening efforts. As you make plans for changing your garden this spring, for bringing in new plants, be sure to look at lists of plants that are deer resistant and choose those for planting where the animals go. Perhaps before going to the plants that they do not like, I should mention a few plants that are “deer candy,” plants that they love. Among the trees and shrubs, if you have a deer problem, avoid planting Japanese yew, white pine, rhododendron, crab apples and blueberries. While their love of annuals and perennials is nearly universal, they are particularly partial to sunflowers, pansy and petunia plants as well as geraniums, lettuce and other leafy vegetables and roses. If these are the plants you want, be sure to fence them in.

Here is where the saving money comes in. There are many plants that these beautiful animals avoid for one reason or another, probably because they are quite intelligent. For example, how do they know to avoid Monkshood (Aconitum)? How do they know that this plant in a garden of a hundred different plants is poisonous? Is it the taste or the odor of lavender plants that keeps them away?

Lenten and Christmas rose plants are good choices for the garden. The Christmas types bloom in late December and through February with clusters of white flowers. Shades of pink and mauve of the Lenten roses flower in the spring months. By the way, the deer seem to know that these plants are somewhat poisonous. You should know that too.

My favorite book on deer in the garden is, "50 Beautiful Deer-Resistant Plants," by Ruth Rogers Clausen. Printed about 12 years ago, it is still up to date.

Before leaving the topic of saving gardening dollars, let us remember that the simple art of composting your kitchen and garden wastes can not only save money in trash removal, and buying topsoil and peat moss, but will pay dividends in a more beautiful garden. Just chop up your organic waste material and pile it in an unseen area on the property, or in a composting bin. Add to it and turn it over regularly and in no time, you will have a continuing source of wonderful soil additives.