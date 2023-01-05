Cosentino: Houseplants that thrive during winter

It is wintertime, a time to enjoy the plants you will read about this week. They’re inexpensive, and I have selected a few of my winter favorites to write about, plants that do well when we turn our thermostats down. And, looking at my NYSEG bill a few days ago, I made a very conscious decision to learn to live at 68 degrees rather than be very comfortable at 72 or 74. I can learn to live with a sweater in the evening, and I can toss a couple of extra blankets on the bed. This inflation has gotten to all of us. I think that I notice it more than many people because I have a greenhouse to heat. Unlike your home or mine, there are no insulated walls and thermal windows to keep the heat in. When you heat a greenhouse, the only barrier is a sheet of thin glass. Let us look at a few plants that seem to thrive in our cooler homes situated in one of the lowest light areas of the country.

I think for this part of our early winter, the cyclamen would be a wise choice. I could not say that some 20 years ago, because they were expensive. Until the 1960s, it took a grower about 20 months of greenhouse space to get to a flowering plant. Think of the cost of all that heat going into the atmosphere through that very thin glass. With proper care, a cyclamen will continue blooming until the days get brighter and the house gets warmer. They just do not like to live in a space that is over 68 degrees. Their comfort zone is between 66 and 72 degrees. They prefer to be watered by setting them in a container of water until heavy, lifting to drain and then placing them back where there is lots of light, but no bright sunlight pouring in on it. When it has finished blossoming and the leaves have died back, dry it off and then place it in a cool, unlit spot in your basement, then forget it until August. Bring it back up and begin watering. There is a better than even chance that you will be rewarded with even more flowers.

Other than the cyclamen, my next favorite plant is the cineraria. Close your eyes and picture it. The plant is in a flowerpot, stands 8 to 12 inches above the pot, and is a round mound of daisy-like flowers in bright purples or pinks and mauves, many of them with a distinctive white center for contrast. This is a onetime plant, a throwaway. It is less expensive than a bouquet of cut flowers and will last weeks longer. No need to fertilize; it came with enough for the length of time that you will have it. When you lift the pot and it feels light, take it to the sink and water thoroughly. It will take as much outdoor light as you can give it for its lifespan. Florists seldom sell this one, so look at the supermarkets or the home improvement stores.

Then, of course, the stores are loaded with “orchids.” The ones we see are the phalaenopsis orchid. Years ago, here at Cosentino’s, we found it hard to sell something with such a Latin name, so we renamed ours the Cocktail Orchid. Sounds better, doesn’t it? It is pricier than the cyclamen and the cineraria, but with care one of these plants can last, and flower, for several years. I have talked with people who said that they killed three or four before they got it right, and now they are being very successful with them. A well-cared-for plant will go in and out of bloom three or four times in a year. Their natural colors of white, lavender, purple and pink are beautiful. Until the sun rises at the end of May or early June, give it as much light as you can. Be sure that it isn’t sitting in water. Many of those we see come in pots with no drainage. If you have one of those, cut a hole in the bottom, take it to the sink, water and drain. For summer enjoyment, hang your Cocktail Orchids from tree branches in the garden. Remember, their native land is in the jungles of Southeast Asia.

Take care. Be well.