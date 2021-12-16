Cosentino: How coffee became one of our favorite drinks

In the era when and where I grew up, here in Auburn, coffee choices were simple. You drank Maxwell House, Chase & Sanborn or Eight O’Clock, or Sanka if you had sleeping issues after drinking it. You filled a tin pot, called a percolator, with water. You then put your coffee in a strainer, put it on the stove and, in a few minutes, you had your cup of coffee. Simple.

Of course, during the great period of immigration in the 1920s, various nationalities tended to settle together in neighborhoods where they could find their countrymen, as well as the clothing and the foods they had been used to in their native lands. It was natural that their restaurants would serve the beverages, especially coffee, that they had been used to at home. Before long, coffeehouses began to appear, and the brands from other lands appeared on grocery shelves. Coffee was pretty much a national beverage.

And then along came World War II, and rationing. Coffee, along with sugar, meat and gasoline, were in limited supply. Families were issued little books of stamps that you handed the grocer or butcher along with your money. When you ran out of the allotted stamps, that was it for the month. Ships were needed for carrying the goods of war, with little space for sugar and coffee and other necessities. Gasoline was being used up by the war effort. And on and on. Moms made the coffee a little weaker to stretch the pound. Dads added a little anisette or brandy to give it “flavor.”

And then came an end to World War II. Our military men and women returned from around the globe, where they had experienced coffee like never before. Soon, espresso machines began turning up in restaurants. More types of coffee began appearing on the grocery shelves, and food magazines featured articles about the lore and the history of the beverage. The French press began turning up in homes, along with a whole lot of other equipment. I know that by the mid-'60s, Anne Marie was buying different beans and grinding them. The coffee I was served changed frequently, depending on the type of bean, how it was roasted and more. We had our own electric grinder so she could brew differently.

By the 1980s, we owned a couple of Bialetti espresso percolators. They did not make really good espresso, but it satisfied us. Then, in the mid-'80s, a couple of gentlemen who had been roommates at Colby College in Maine developed the concept of single-serve pods. So, Keurig was born. Now you can have a coffee maker on your desk and enjoy freshly brewed coffee throughout the work day without having to go down to the break room. If it has not already been developed, I am almost certain that we will see a version that plugs into the cigarette lighter in your car.

Also in the mid-'80s, a man named Howard Shultz created another revolution about how we got our coffee. This marketing man developed the Starbucks that we know today. He developed a marketing strategy where people learned about coffee as they enjoyed it. Staff talked coffee. I will not cross town for a cup of the coffee, but I have for their grande cappuccino.

As far as I could find, coffee plants originated in parts of eastern Africa and parts of Asia, as well as the Middle East. But legend has it that its use as a beverage began in the highlands of Ethiopia. It seems that a goatherd named Kaldi noticed that after eating a strange red berry from a bush, his goats became so energetic that they would not sleep at night. Kaldi reported this to the abbot at a nearby monastery, who brewed a drink from the beans and found that it kept him awake for the long hours of evening prayers. In not so many years, word had found its way to the Arabian Peninsula, where the arabica variety flourished.

By the mid-1600s the Dutch had brought it to New Amsterdam, soon to be renamed New York. While tea remained the preferred drink in the New World, things would change in 1773 when colonists rebelled against King George’s heavy tax on tea. Then, the Boston Tea Party changed everything. Thomas Jefferson was quoted as saying, “Coffee: The favorite drink of the civilized world.”

Be well, stay safe.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

