Cosentino: How did we come to eat burdocks? (And other weird food stories)

My mom called them Italian celery, and so long as you didn’t tell folks what they were eating, they were delicious. She was cooking the stems of the burdock plant. If you told people what they were, they did that strange phenomenon of disliking something they were liking when the origin turned out to be different than they thought. How many people turn their noses up at eating escargot because they envision those ugly garden slugs? One time, I thought I was eating chicken drumsticks that turned out to be frog’s legs, and I begged off. They were tasty, but they conjured up something different. Today, I will try nearly anything because of some lessons I learned along the way.
Some years ago I was on a one-week assignment to the Dominican Republic, working with an agricultural agent, visiting a budding industry of greenhouse rose growing. On our first day Vergilio, the agent asked if I liked goat. I said yes, of course. A delicacy in our Italian household was to have young goat, kid, as part of our Easter feast. You can’t imagine how happy the agent was to have found someone who liked his favorite food. So, kid it was, every lunch for the five days I was with him. It was good, but somewhat over the top. Then, on my last day of the visit, a Saturday, I was invited to the home of one of largest greenhouse operators for lunch, before my 4 p.m. departure. It was on a patio with a beautiful mountain view. As he and I had a glass of wine, his wife brought out an array of several dishes the likes of which I had never seen. I began to worry — etiquette demanded that I could not refuse anything. I knew I could get by with one strange dish, but all of them?
Then came the call to the table, and we were joined by their children, probably around 7 to 10 years of age. Handsome kids, full of energy and interested to have me at their table. As I debated which was the dish I would try, to be polite, the kids started to eat, smiling, full of happiness and health and conversation. I put caution to the wind and had one of the finest lunches ever. Each dish was more delicious than the last. I learned a lesson — a lesson repeated often as I traveled through life.
In seven days on a riverboat on the Amazon with my son Guy, we seldom knew what was on the buffet, excepting that it was what was available at the stops along the journey, or came out of the water. I do not think that I would have eaten it if they told me it was piranha. But I did, and I enjoyed it. And I will tell you that Chinese food served in some restaurants in Hong Kong doesn’t have much resemblance to Chinese food we get in Central New York. And on it goes. Bringing me back to my mom’s Italian celery.
In the first third of the 20th century, many Italians immigrated to central New York and they had to become accustomed to what was available at small, local groceries. There was no Wegmans, nor were there airplanes to bring things from the far corners of the world. As southern Italians arrived, they found that one of their favorite foods, cardoon, was nowhere to be found. Most of their neighbors had never even heard of this tight bunch of stems that was a relative of the artichoke. At home, they would cut the stems into 3- or 4-inch pieces, boil for a while until tender and then mix it into a batter, such as their neighbors would make for corn fritters or zucchini fritters. Oh, how they missed their cardoon patties. That is, until someone realized that an American plant was closely related to the artichoke and that in the spring, as the plants emerged, the stem, when prepared like the cardoon, was every bit as good. So, if someday you see me in a country field, cutting stems off a plant and lopping of the leaves, you will know that I was gathering my burdock stems to substitute for cardoon.
Yes, today I saw cardoon at Wegmans.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.