Cosentino: How did we come to eat burdocks? (And other weird food stories)

Then came the call to the table, and we were joined by their children, probably around 7 to 10 years of age. Handsome kids, full of energy and interested to have me at their table. As I debated which was the dish I would try, to be polite, the kids started to eat, smiling, full of happiness and health and conversation. I put caution to the wind and had one of the finest lunches ever. Each dish was more delicious than the last. I learned a lesson — a lesson repeated often as I traveled through life.

In seven days on a riverboat on the Amazon with my son Guy, we seldom knew what was on the buffet, excepting that it was what was available at the stops along the journey, or came out of the water. I do not think that I would have eaten it if they told me it was piranha. But I did, and I enjoyed it. And I will tell you that Chinese food served in some restaurants in Hong Kong doesn’t have much resemblance to Chinese food we get in Central New York. And on it goes. Bringing me back to my mom’s Italian celery.

In the first third of the 20th century, many Italians immigrated to central New York and they had to become accustomed to what was available at small, local groceries. There was no Wegmans, nor were there airplanes to bring things from the far corners of the world. As southern Italians arrived, they found that one of their favorite foods, cardoon, was nowhere to be found. Most of their neighbors had never even heard of this tight bunch of stems that was a relative of the artichoke. At home, they would cut the stems into 3- or 4-inch pieces, boil for a while until tender and then mix it into a batter, such as their neighbors would make for corn fritters or zucchini fritters. Oh, how they missed their cardoon patties. That is, until someone realized that an American plant was closely related to the artichoke and that in the spring, as the plants emerged, the stem, when prepared like the cardoon, was every bit as good. So, if someday you see me in a country field, cutting stems off a plant and lopping of the leaves, you will know that I was gathering my burdock stems to substitute for cardoon.