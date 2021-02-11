Cosentino: How foliage has changed in 10 years

Before getting into today’s topic, I want to talk about your Valentine's Day flowers. I hope that many, if not all of you got some, or will be getting them tomorrow. With a bit of care, you can get extra days of enjoyment from them. About every three days, grasp the bouquet just above the vase and tip out the water and replace it with fresh, tepid water. It is a good idea to add flower food if you have it. Keep them away from drafts or heat sources, and at night set them into the coolest room in the house. Be sure to bring them out every day for your enjoyment.

A few nights ago, while browsing through my computer, I ran across one of the columns I wrote the first week of March in 2010. The headline was “Florist’s foliages.” As I read through it, I could hardly believe the changes over the past 11 years. That column was mostly about leather leaf fern, a foliage that we still use every day. Adding to it all, in a conversation with our new designer, who until last year owned and operated her own flower shop near Athens, Greece, I learned that this is also one of the most used greens in her native Greece. The rest of the column was devoted to huckleberry and lemon leaf, foliages we seldom see any more. I mentioned scotch broom, galax leaves and boxwood — we do not see much of them anymore, either. I also noted that I did not even mention berries.