Cosentino: How foliage has changed in 10 years

Before getting into today’s topic, I want to talk about your Valentine's Day flowers. I hope that many, if not all of you got some, or will be getting them tomorrow. With a bit of care, you can get extra days of enjoyment from them. About every three days, grasp the bouquet just above the vase and tip out the water and replace it with fresh, tepid water. It is a good idea to add flower food if you have it. Keep them away from drafts or heat sources, and at night set them into the coolest room in the house. Be sure to bring them out every day for your enjoyment.
A few nights ago, while browsing through my computer, I ran across one of the columns I wrote the first week of March in 2010. The headline was “Florist’s foliages.” As I read through it, I could hardly believe the changes over the past 11 years. That column was mostly about leather leaf fern, a foliage that we still use every day. Adding to it all, in a conversation with our new designer, who until last year owned and operated her own flower shop near Athens, Greece, I learned that this is also one of the most used greens in her native Greece. The rest of the column was devoted to huckleberry and lemon leaf, foliages we seldom see any more. I mentioned scotch broom, galax leaves and boxwood — we do not see much of them anymore, either. I also noted that I did not even mention berries.
We are in a whole new world. There are new and fantastic foliages and they are coming from all over the world. Of course, that causes issues. The airfreight costs increase the prices per bunch. But if the florist does not use some of these greens, their arrangements will be hard to distinguish from bouquets mass-produced in Miami and shipped to mass marketers. Let’s take a look at some of these new greens, that although available years ago, were seldom used and not always available.
Why do we need foliage at all? Why can we not use just the flowers? Florists and home flower arrangers use them for the same reasons. They are important as backgrounds, to set off the beauty of the blossoms that we are featuring. They can give texture and interest to any bouquet and there a many that allow us to add height or lines to the most beautiful of our creations. Think myrtle, a long, slender foliage. It is perfect for adding height, but the side branches can be used as filler greens or to create secondary lines.
Who would ever think that common kale, generally mature at 4 to 6 inches across, could become a flower arranging feature? Varieties of this member of the cabbage family make great accents, because they are often bicolor with green, cream or purple leaves with contrasting centers. Thusly, you will often find them with green outer leaves and a white or purple center. I remember that many years ago Anne Marie was trying to help an indecisive bride, with little success. The young lady left and was back into the store in minutes. The front of our store was planted with large plants of purple kale. She held leaves in her hand and said, “This is the perfect flower for my wedding."
Over time, we have all come to rely on berries to add interest to our creations. Many of us were fortunate enough to have a snowberry or two planted around the house. Those half-inch white berries were long-lasting and added intriguing spots of white among the flowers and the foliage. Along the same lines we loved our holly at Christmas, not only for its shiny leaves but for the red berries, so beautiful during our holiday decorating.
Today, we have other choices. First of all, available from late November through early January, a member of the holly family, Ilex verticulata, gives us a 20 to 30-inch branch, with no foliage but loaded with holly berries. And available, year-round, we now have hypericum berries, a relative of St. Johnswort. Nestled atop a stem of lush foliage is a cluster of red, half-inch berries, originally only in red but now in pink, yellow and green.
Next week some words about the very popular eucalyptus.
Be well.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316. Material for this column was excerpted from a Better Homes and Garden article and various websites.