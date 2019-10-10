Surely many of us go out to buy tulip bulbs, not realizing the number of choices that are available. They range in color from the purest white Mount Tacoma to the almost black, and very beautiful, queen of the night. In our area, the first to bloom are the fiery red emperor tulips, and the season ends with the beautiful single late and double late tulips. With good planning, you can have fresh tulips blooming in the garden from early April through about the third week in May.
Let’s start at the beginning, with a group called “botanical tulips.” That is sort of a fancy name for a lot of different species of tulips that a lot of people pay no attention to. And yet they are exciting. Most grow only 5 to 10 or 12 inches in height, and their color range is wonderful, especially those with two colors. During the mid-20th century, they were quite popular because many of us had “rock gardens," features in home gardens where we made a mound of soil and randomly placed medium to large rocks. We then planted the area with plants like pansies and violas, sweet alyssum and other low-growing perennials. But in order to get early color, we depended on these short tulips, along with miniature daffodils and iris. A well-kept rock garden could go on for years and forever give us lovely color throughout the year. Yes, they were a lot of work. Perhaps that is why we do not see them anymore. Today, though, I still like to buy some botanicals and plant them in clusters of five or six bulbs around the front yard. I love that early color out front. And, as we shall see next, I like to add clusters of mini daffodils and Iris reticulata.
Next on my list is a fantastic group called the Darwin tulips. I think that they are my favorites because they bloom from mid-April through the middle of May, have a great color selection, have blooms that last a long time and are nice and tall, averaging about 20 inches. One drawback is that they should not be cut and taken into the house because the bulbs may need a need a year to recover from that. The larger the bed of Darwins, the more striking it will be. The two beds in front of the store have about 150 bulbs. But they are outstanding.
Named because their very large double blooms really do look like peonies, we have peony tulips. They have multiple petals and they grow about 20 inches tall. While they are beautiful in the garden, they are especially beautiful in bouquets in the home with an added bonus — they are fragrant.
You have free articles remaining.
And then we come to another favorite of mine, the lily flowered tulip. Yes, they look like a garden lily because each petal is pointed, rather than rounded as we see in most of these plants. The most striking of all is a variety called West Point. Each petal is long and narrow and quite reflexive. Mariette is another beauty in the group, 22 inches tall and white with rose markings. Best of all, lily flowered tulips are generally fragrant.
Sometimes I think that parrot tulips are the most exotic of all tulips. They are large-flowered, have fantastic colors that are often tri-colored, and are fringed. Not only that, when in full bloom the blossom will flatten out and give you a brightly colored flower that can be 6 inches across. Imaging cutting this and placing it in a large white soup dish on the dining room table. A cluster of three dishes would make a centerpiece for the most delicious dinner.
And then, of course, we come to the single late tulips. They bloom beginning in mid-May for a couple of weeks. When they’re finished, say goodbye to tulips for another nine or 10 months.
With the holidays approaching, we get calls from groups that want a program or bouquet demonstration for their group. We still have some times available; just call Jessica. We also welcome charitable groups for evening sessions. The group sells tickets for $10; they get to keep it all, and we provide the program and refreshments. There is never any charge for these events. It is our way of giving back.