Cosentino: How to grow an avocado tree

Throughout the year I get questions about plants and flowers from friends and readers. I do not always get a chance to answer them, so today I am going to write about some of those that are most frequently asked. And, if you have any questions for me, just reach out to cosenti@aol.com or call my personal number, (315) 253-5316. I will do my best to get an answer for your question.

"Can I grow avocados from a pit?" Yes, you can, but I would not expect to harvest a fruit anytime soon. The trees must get to between 15 and 25 feet in height before they set fruit, and that can take as many as five years. Since they do not like our winters, that is a lot of tree in your living room during our cold months, all for a fruit you can get for about $2. But do not despair. That pit will grow into a beautiful plant in your home, and the results will be rewarding. Here’s how:

Remove the seed and wipe it dry. Now stand it on end, the narrower end at the top. About a third of the way from the bottom, begin by poking three or four toothpicks into it, all at the same distance from the base. Now balance the seed over a glass of water — the water should be just below the toothpicks. About an inch of water will do.

Next, place the glass in a warm place where it gets light, but not direct sunlight, Add water so that the seed is always in about an inch of water. About once a week, change the water to eliminate mold and bacteria growth. Roots will begin growing from the bottom of the seed and you will see a slender seedling in eight or 10 weeks. If nothing happens at that time, enjoy another avocado and start again. Be sure you have the right end in the water.

In a couple more weeks, cut off the top half of that slender stem. It is necessary to getting a nice bushy plant. Now, fill an 8- to 10-inch pot with a good potting soil. Be certain that the pot has a drainage hole; avocados do not like wet feet. Plant it, leaving the top half of the seed and the green growth above the soil. Do not place the pot in a saucer of water. That will rot the seed and cause the leaves to turn yellow. It is best to let the soil dry a bit between waterings.

Now, give your plant a nice sunny window and then, from this time of year until early fall, your avocado will reward you with great growth and lush greenery. When it is outside it will need more water, and on bright and sunny days it needs to be moved into the shade.

Now it is crucial to begin pruning it. When your plant has reached about a foot in height, even though it hurts you to do it, cut it back to 6 inches. When it reaches 18 inches, cut it back to 12. At 24 inches, back to 18. This process will give you a handsome, bushy plant.

While fertilizing should be minimal in winter, during the summer growing season it needs a weekly dose of fertilizer, heavy on nitrogen, which is the first number in the series of three, such as 12-10-10.

"I have a beautiful houseplant, but it has grown tall and spindly and the leaves on the bottom half of the plant are gone. I think that it is a rubber tree. What do I do with it?" The process is called air layering. Instead of breaking off a cutting, you select the height that you want the new plant to be. Then, with a sharp knife, you cut a third of the way into that stem. Now insert a toothpick into the cut to keep the two sections separated. If available, dust it with some rooting powder. Next, thoroughly soak a couple of handfuls of sphagnum moss and wrap it around the cut, holding it in place with string. Now, wrap it all with Saran or a similar plastic. Add water as needed weekly, and in a couple of months you can cut beneath the plastic and plant your new, short plant.

Next week, more questions and answers.

Be well. Enjoy the sun.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

