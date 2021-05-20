Cosentino: How to grow potted vegetables

Though old flower pots will work well, it does not pay to use anything under 10 inches across. Production is not good, and it takes as much work to water and weed a 4-inch pot as is it does one that is 10 or 12 inches across. Try to locate some of those five-gallon pails that seem to be everywhere excepting when you need them. They are available at Lowe's and Home Depot. But they will cost you.

And then you will find at both stores, and most probably around your house, those large plastic containers in which we store Christmas things, old books that we may never read and old clothes that we may never wear. Just drill a lot of half-inch holes in the bottoms before filling them with soil that drains well and yet retains water. Use peat moss or a compost to hold water, and sand or pea gravel or perlite to let the excess water pass.

But soil does have a cost, so I will probably cut some down to 12 inches for normal crops. I only have a few to work with because as you may remember from last week, I am just going to play with 18 or 20 units this year. I love to experiment in the garden.

As I have done for years, I will have a dozen or more varieties of basil and other herbs in 12-inch flower pots in a protected area. And I have a wood fence where I will hang 24 pots of other herbs and a lot of nasturtiums hanging down.