Cosentino: How to grow potted vegetables

Last week I devoted this column to growing your vegetables in containers. Let us finish today learning more about growing vegetables this way.
On Sunday as I was driving, I stopped to chat with my Dunning Avenue friend who is really into this, with what seems like a hundred containers, and to learn more about what he was doing. I told him about the column. He was wondering why some people had stopped by to ask questions. When I saw the number of kinds of containers, I assumed that he just picked up what was around. He said nothing could be further from the truth. Pointing to some trays that look to be about 12 by 16 inches and about 8 inches deep, he said that they were perfect for scallions and garlic.
“Those large five-gallon pails over there are for potatoes and large carrots and beets,” he said.
I seemed amazed that someone would grow traditionally in-ground vegetables in pails. He indicated that the roots seemed to like the sun’s heat. The soil is never soggy, because of the drainage holes. And there is no backbreaking digging to harvest. You just tip the pail.
So, as he went about his business, I continued to explore. Later, I continued my research online. Nearly any container will do so long as it has drainage and sufficient depth for the plant you are growing in it. We all have some old porch boxes in the garage, or in the basement. They are perfect for small crops, especially plants like spinach. With two or three of these, you can plant every couple of weeks and have a little spinach for the table all summer long. Endive and escarole work equally well.
Though old flower pots will work well, it does not pay to use anything under 10 inches across. Production is not good, and it takes as much work to water and weed a 4-inch pot as is it does one that is 10 or 12 inches across. Try to locate some of those five-gallon pails that seem to be everywhere excepting when you need them. They are available at Lowe's and Home Depot. But they will cost you.
And then you will find at both stores, and most probably around your house, those large plastic containers in which we store Christmas things, old books that we may never read and old clothes that we may never wear. Just drill a lot of half-inch holes in the bottoms before filling them with soil that drains well and yet retains water. Use peat moss or a compost to hold water, and sand or pea gravel or perlite to let the excess water pass.
But soil does have a cost, so I will probably cut some down to 12 inches for normal crops. I only have a few to work with because as you may remember from last week, I am just going to play with 18 or 20 units this year. I love to experiment in the garden.
As I have done for years, I will have a dozen or more varieties of basil and other herbs in 12-inch flower pots in a protected area. And I have a wood fence where I will hang 24 pots of other herbs and a lot of nasturtiums hanging down.
As a last thought, you might try some fruits that work well in containers. I loved my fruit-producing kumquat. I had them all winter. Normally it is in the house, but last winter I moved it to the greenhouse while a room was being painted. We lost heat in early December and it, along with a lot of other plants, froze. I am currently looking for a replacement. Not too long ago I saw miniature olives at Wegmans, and you citrus lovers out there will get fruit on your grapefruit, only if you buy a growing plant. Start from seeds and they most probably will not ever fruit.
A last note. Grandson Sam was over last week and was asking what all those white flowers are in a couple of beds. I explained that they were strawberries. Before I finished the sentence, he wanted to know when they will be ready to eat. I guess I will not be making any strawberry jam this year.
Eat well and be well!
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.