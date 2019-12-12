Ah, what a wonderful thing, the kiss. People have been doing it since the beginning of time, and over the years traditions have developed, come and gone. In today’s world, there seems to be no end of excuses to kiss. A kiss on the cheek to say hello. A kiss on the lips to say, “I love you.” A kiss on each cheek, man to man, when a hero is presented with France’s Croix de Guerre. We kiss the top of a child's head to show affection or indicate a job well-done. We kiss the pope’s ring, as well as the cardinal’s. We kiss the Blarney Stone. Kissing seems to be everywhere, and there are very few men, women or children who are not elated when receiving that affection.
From time immemorial, traditions, places and reasons for kissing have come and gone, but those around Christmastime seem to endure. There is kissing under the mistletoe, there are kissing benches and there is the kissing ball. That is what we are going to talk about today. But before we do, I excerpted the following words from Wikipedia. It is about a kissing bench, one that I have never heard of before, and it is so geographically close.
“In 1912, the Syracuse University senior class left behind a stone bench. With this gesture, the class hoped to begin a tradition for other classes to follow, to leave behind similar gifts that would add to the beauty of the campus. This bench has become much more than an ordinary seat. In the ‘50s it was said that if a woman was kissed while sitting on the bench, she would avoid the risk of spinsterhood. In the '70s, it was said that a woman had to be kissed on the bench if she was to marry, and currently, it is said that when two people kiss on the bench, they will eventually marry.
OK, enough about tradition. Let's talk about kissing balls. With or without mistletoe, they are tradition and are easy to make. Yes, it would be easier to go to a store and spend $30 or $40 to buy one. But I think that readers of this column are much more adventurous than that. They are creators and designers. It is relatively easy, and needs just a few materials. Today, a kissing ball can be as simple as you wish. In the simplest form, a bunch of holly and evergreens tied with a bow constitutes a kissing ball. Yes, you can include a sprig of mistletoe.
Begin by gathering the supplies you’ll need: some assorted evergreens, a 6-inch Oasis ball, some 24-gauge floral wire, 4 or 5 yards of 1.25-inch festive Christmas ribbon, wired mini glass balls and a dozen small pine cones. Get your tools, too: garden clippers and wire cutters.
Soak your Oasis and then wrap a couple of feet of wire around it several times, making a hanging loop at the top. This will help to hold that foam together as you work, and when you hang it. Get your evergreens together and cut them into 6- to 8-inch lengths, or even longer if you want a larger ball. Trim the needles off the bottom 3 or 4 inches of each stem to make it easier to insert and to do less damage to the foam base. I like the texture of different evergreens. You can use trimmings from your tree, or your yard. Now, poke the greens into the foam, spacing and then filling in the blank spots until it is relatively round and even.
Now, wire your cones so that you can poke the wires into the oasis to place them. Do the same with the mini-glass balls.
You’re almost there. Take about a third of the ribbon and make a small bow with tails, and tie it with a wire. Be sure that the wire is long enough to poke into the bottom of the ball. Now, make a somewhat larger bow and add it to the top of the piece. Lastly, securely attach a piece of ribbon, long enough to reach from the ball to the hook for hanging, and then hang.
Voila! You are done. Enjoy it.