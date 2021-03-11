Cosentino: How to make bouquets from your own garden

I had a few questions about artichokes this week, six of them asking, “How do you eat one of these things?” That is a very fair question because, at times, the artichoke can look like a vegetable from outer space. The base is my favorite part. it can be full of flavor and it is very tender. Hopefully, the cook removed "the choke," all those little hairy things, before cooking. If not, just spoon them off and enjoy it. I think that askers were more concerned about the leaves. To begin with, before cooking, take a moment to snip off the thorns at the top of the leaf. Once on the table, grasp the leaf with thumb and forefinger and snap it from the base. The top end will be dark green; the closer you get to the bottom, the lighter the shade of green, almost going to transparency. Place the leaf in your mouth, inner side up, gently clamp your teeth down on it and slowly draw it out and savor the flavorful pulp as it drops into your mouth. Toss the rest.
Certainly, I can pop into the flower shop any time to grab a few flowers for the house, just as you can go into a flower shop or a supermarket for a few stems. But there is a certain feeling when those flowers, especially the first ones to come into the house, are from your own garden. Forcing a few flower branches from your yard is easy to do. Nearly any flowering shrub or tree will work. Before the first of April I will be out on the back lawn, looking for branches with buds have begun to plump out. They’re not hard to spot. One good choice to look at is forsythia. We have a lot of that around the area. Their bright yellow buds will really liven up the room. Don’t overlook plants like flowering cherries and pears, even apples. Other good choices are spirea, pussy willow and, later in the season, even lilacs will work.
Visualize the bouquet you want to make and select branches to fit the plan. Be sure that there are a few plump buds on each branch. It is best to make your bouquet from a single type of flower, because they all bloom at different rates and at different times. Choosing a single variety will give you the best results. I like to get branches that are between 18 and 24 inches in length; I might even get one at 30 inches for height in my arrangement. They can always be trimmed once you are in and out of the cold.
Now it is time to fool those branches into thinking that it is spring. I just fill a long, narrow tub with rather warm, but not hot water, and lay them in it. If you do not have an appropriate tub, just stand them in a tall vase in 8 or more inches of warm water. You can force your branches at above 70 degrees, remembering that the cooler the forcing temperature, the longer it will take to get to full color, but the longer they will last.
The next day, arrange them as you want in a tall, handsome vase, and display them. Sometimes I snip a branch or two from the Japanese yew next to the house to add “value” to the whole thing. Depending on the vase, I might tuck in a small bird's nest, or a small ceramic bird or two. Enjoy your blast of mid-winter color.
While thinking of flowers to bring in, if you are fortunate enough to have a lot of snowdrops, start collecting little jars — Gerber baby food jars are ideal. So as the little white blossoms appear, put some everywhere in the house — kitchen counter, bed stand, bathroom and everywhere. I have small plantings of mini tulips, daffodils and iris just so I can have them around the house. I know that I will enjoy them more than the rabbits and squirrels.
And a word to you who will be wearing "the green" on Wednesday, I wish a happy day. Celebrate safely.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.