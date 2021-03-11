Cosentino: How to make bouquets from your own garden

I had a few questions about artichokes this week, six of them asking, “How do you eat one of these things?” That is a very fair question because, at times, the artichoke can look like a vegetable from outer space. The base is my favorite part. it can be full of flavor and it is very tender. Hopefully, the cook removed "the choke," all those little hairy things, before cooking. If not, just spoon them off and enjoy it. I think that askers were more concerned about the leaves. To begin with, before cooking, take a moment to snip off the thorns at the top of the leaf. Once on the table, grasp the leaf with thumb and forefinger and snap it from the base. The top end will be dark green; the closer you get to the bottom, the lighter the shade of green, almost going to transparency. Place the leaf in your mouth, inner side up, gently clamp your teeth down on it and slowly draw it out and savor the flavorful pulp as it drops into your mouth. Toss the rest.