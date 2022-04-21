Cosentino: How to make your own potato chips

Sometimes I feel that I never get to relax. Case in point, after the festivities of the day on Easter Sunday, I returned home and relaxed. After a bit, I poured a beer and opened a tube of Pringles. I was enjoying the break until my mind wandered and I began wondering about potato chips. The more I wondered and the more of them I chewed on, the more intense the feeling that I needed to find out more. So, it was off to my office to learn about the snacks I was enjoying.

It is amazing to see how many entries I found. After a couple hours I went back to my now warm beer. The process is quite straightforward. Potatoes are dug, washed, crated and shipped off to a chip manufacturing plant. Here, the potatoes are thoroughly washed, the skin is removed and they are sliced into a uniform thinness and size. The most popular chips on the market are a mere 3 to 7 millimeters thick.

Different varieties of potatoes contain different amounts of starch. So to get a good, uniform taste, slices are soaked in water. The amount of time is different depending on the variety of the potato. Once that is accomplished, after being dried, slices are ready for the frying machine, a process taking two to three minutes. Next it is off to another machine, the de-oiler, to remove excess surface oils, which is necessary to maintain the good flavor. The rich taste of the chips can be enhanced by adding flavoring at this point.

Next it is off to the packaging section, where it is bagged, boxed and shipped off to your favorite store.

Yes, you can make a very satisfactory chip right in your own kitchen, and it will be fresher than any you will find on a store shelf. It will take a bit of experimenting to get the exact flavor you are looking for, but today in your oven or an air fryer, it is very simple. Let’s look at what it takes. There are many recipes out there, but my favorite is oven-baked. Less fat, more flavor and no oil pot to clean. It is important to use new potatoes, because older ones have a great deal of sugar that will turn the edges brown as they bake.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a large baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. In a small bowl, mix half a teaspoon each of salt and powdered garlic, and four tablespoons of low-fat grated Parmesan. Now, scrub and slice 1 pound of potatoes as thinly, and as evenly, as you are able. Next, soak those potatoes for a half hour or so and then rinse, this will remove much of the starch. Wipe dry and sprinkle on both sides with the cheese mixture and bake ten to thirteen minutes. Once you have made a few batches of this, you can develop any flavor you want with spices and herbs and flavored oil, even by experimenting with different potatoes and even thicknesses, though I always found the thinner the better. Slicing is a lot easier if you have an electric slicer or mandolin. Certainly, there are many recipes out there for frying the chips in oil. No matter how you cook them, once you have the recipe down they are a delicious snack.

A few minutes ago, I went on Amazon and was amazed at what the serious chip maker can invest in. There are slicers and mandolins from under $20, air fryers and even racks to hold your chips upright for more even cooking in the oven.

Before finishing, I want to tell you about the origin of the potato chip. It is thought to have been around for more than 150 years, and it was first made in Saratoga Springs.

As the story goes, George Crum Speck ran a restaurant in that town and one day, a very grumpy, wealthy gentleman ordered some fried potatoes, tasted them and rejected them as being too soggy and too thick. After two more rejections, Crum was frustrated. He sliced a potato as thin as possible, salted slices as heavily as possible to make them inedible and deep fried them in oil so you could not eat them with a fork. The man loved them, and so the potato chip was born.

Be safe. Mask up.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0