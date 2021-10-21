Cosentino: How to repot houseplants

At this time of year, the calls come in about repotting. Maybe your houseplants were on the patio, got great sunlight, great care and proper watering, and they are bursting out of their pots. They look great, but their pots are tipping over because the plants are so large. Then there are the plants that remained in the house over the summer, plants that grew tall and straggly because of the high heat and low light in the house. All, small and fixable issues. Last week, a friend brought in her phalaenopsis orchid plant because there were some pure white growths coming from the hole in the pot. A perfectly normal question that I get a lot. The growths were new roots, probably because the plant was sitting in water at times over the past couple of months.

So, lets talk about repotting. To start with, does the plant need to be repotted? There are any number of clues to look for. Here are a few of the most common ones. Look for roots that are growing through the drainage holes, or over the top of the rim of the pot. Especially noticeable with clay pots, a buildup of white salts or minerals on the outside of the pot is a clear indication of the need. Most notable will be the general look. Is the plant out of proportion to the pot?

There are many choices when choosing a pot: clay, plastic or decorative? Today, many gardeners look for plastic pots. They are lighter in weight, easier to keep clean and shiny and cheaper. Whenever I need a pot, I go for clay. I like the traditional look, and their weight solves most of the tipping problems. But, most of all, the clay pots are porous, and there is less chance of waterlogging. They also allow air exchange for the roots. Decorative pots might enhance the look of the room, but most do not have drainage holes and you have to be careful that after watering, you lift the potted plant and pour out any standing water. Those drainage holes are vital to success. In a few paragraphs, I will tell you why it is important to put something over the holes.

When using a clay pot, it is wise to leave it submerged in a pail of water for a few hours. It will let moisture through. If you are using a used pot, disinfecting may be necessary — always a good idea. Fill a pail with nine parts of water and one of bleach and soak the pots in it. In the case of clay pots, you may need to use a brush or steel wool for a good cleaning.

Frequent repotting is the standard. Depending on the size of the pot, going up one size is proper — an inch for under 5 inches, and 2 inches for up to 10 inches. And above that, there is no rule of thumb. The concept is to pot up slowly. As the pot gets wider, the depth should increase as well.

Certainly, using the proper soil is vital. We are fortunate today because there are many selections of soil mixes specifically mixed for this or that plant or group of plants. There are even different mixes for different types of soil. Going back some 70 or so years, a good soil for houseplants was two-thirds sandy loam and one-third well-rotted cow manure. The plants grew well in that mix. Perhaps that is why air fresheners came into being.

Once you are ready to repot, take a few pieces of broken pot and lay them over the drainage holes, curved side up. This helps to prevent the soil from clogging the holes. Now, hold the plant to be repotted in the new pot to check on the needed soil depth and add soil to that depth. Set the plant on that mound and fill in around it, pushing it down to be firm, but not solid. Depending on the size of your new pot, be sure to leave the soil half an inch to a whole inch below the rim of the pot. You will need space to hold the water before it drains in. Good luck.

Be safe, wear your mask.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

