Cosentino: How wheat is the staff of life

The road from farm to your table is a long and arduous one. The wheat kernels are not just ground and bagged. Far from the hand grinding between a couple of stones to the consistency desired, today’s wheat is transported to the modern processing plant. It may be a few miles or a thousand miles from the farm. The kernels are separated, from the chaff, cleaned, ground, bleached and fortified before being ready for use. During the processing of the flour, some nutrients may be lost. In many cases some of those nutrients are added back in, giving us “enriched flour.”

I have always enjoyed baking bread. Twelve to 15 years ago I purchased a bread-making machine; they really do work. I loved it but half a year ago it died. There were no replacement parts to be found, so I bought a new one. Hated it and returned it. The second try was not much better, so it went back, and after the third return, I decided to go back to the old-fashioned way and bake it in my oven.

I have found bread baking to be a very relaxing and inexpensive pastime. So, here is the recipe for my current favorite biscuit of the moment. I got it from one of the Giada de Laurentis TV shows. The recipe is for olive biscuits: