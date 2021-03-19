Cosentino: How wheat is the staff of life

As I was searching for an interesting subject for today’s column, I realized that I had never written about one of the most important foods in the world. I know that here in the United Sates we start the day and end it with products made from it.
Often, we start our day with breakfast consisting of cereal or pancakes, most probably made from wheat, and on to the mid-morning Danish, made from a different variety of wheat used to make our cereal, and the lunch sandwich came from yet another type of wheat. If you enjoy an early evening cocktail before dinner, remember the gin and the whisky rely on properly grown, processed and fermented wheats. And then, what is dinner without a roll or biscuit? And if today we are celebrating a birthday, remember, the cake came from yet another wheat.
Wheat, one of our oldest cereal grains, is grown nearly worldwide, with each geographic location having varieties suited to that climate and the culinary tastes and recipes of the area’s population. I have in my library a culinary book from Italy that describes, in length, each of the foods used in that country. There are no less than 16 photos of various wheats grown in different parts of the country, each with a primary use, each suited to the micro-climate of that particular region. As I explored our country, I found so many types that I just stopped looking. I did note that the common wheat (Triticum aestivum) is primarily used for bread making, and we have all seen and heard the ads on TV about how important Duram wheat is for making the best pasta. Bakeries prefer a softer wheat, triticum compactum, which is the perfect wheat for cakes and cookies and crackers.
The road from farm to your table is a long and arduous one. The wheat kernels are not just ground and bagged. Far from the hand grinding between a couple of stones to the consistency desired, today’s wheat is transported to the modern processing plant. It may be a few miles or a thousand miles from the farm. The kernels are separated, from the chaff, cleaned, ground, bleached and fortified before being ready for use. During the processing of the flour, some nutrients may be lost. In many cases some of those nutrients are added back in, giving us “enriched flour.”
I have always enjoyed baking bread. Twelve to 15 years ago I purchased a bread-making machine; they really do work. I loved it but half a year ago it died. There were no replacement parts to be found, so I bought a new one. Hated it and returned it. The second try was not much better, so it went back, and after the third return, I decided to go back to the old-fashioned way and bake it in my oven.
I have found bread baking to be a very relaxing and inexpensive pastime. So, here is the recipe for my current favorite biscuit of the moment. I got it from one of the Giada de Laurentis TV shows. The recipe is for olive biscuits:
Preheat the oven to 475 degrees and position the oven rack in the top third of the oven. Now place two and a half cups of all-purpose flour into your mixing bowl. Add a tablespoon of baking powder and a half teaspoon of Kosher salt. Whisk the bowl to combine. Then add a cup of coarsely chopped Spanish olives and fold in a cup of Mascarpone cheese and, using your fingers, mix until it looks like small pebbles. Now add three quarters of a cup of chilled buttermilk and mix until a rough dough is formed. Do not over mix. Place the dough on a floured surface and roll it out into a square about an inch thick. Using a two-inch round biscuit cutter, cut as many circles as you can. Put the scraps together and make a couple more. Place the biscuits on a rimmed baking sheet, all touching. that will accommodate them. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until cooked through. Place on a rack to cool. I serve mine with orange marmalade, just as Giada suggested. Delicious.
Be safe!
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.