Cosentino: I have gone to war

Control is not easy. Probably the best control is to go out into the garden just before dusk, and with a tiny brush, push each insect into a bucket of soapy water. Do that beginning the first day you see them on your roses, and do it religiously, and you may win the war. Also, you might find an organic, insecticidal soap at a garden center and spray it on each beetle.

It has to make contact with the back of the insect to work. And, as we try to save the planet, many of us are avoiding the use of the usual insecticides. But if all fails, be sure that the container includes Japanese beetles on its list of what it will kill, follow the instructions and spray away. To me, this is a last resort.

And now we come to those playful, cute little bunnies that are so fond of all the leafy greens in my garden — my lettuce, the spinach, the peas and my Swiss chard. The surest way to protect your plants is to cut some furring strips into 4-foot pieces, make a point and pound them into the ground around the area you want to protect. Now get some 2- or 3-foot chicken wire — it is not that expensive — and staple it to the sticks.

Chard is another of my favorite vegetables. I’ve simply cut the leaves off and wilted them in a sauté pan, on medium heat with good olive oil and some minced garlic and black pepper. A great, simple vegetable dish, ready in minutes. The large leaves can be washed, cut into strips and added to any soup, chicken or vegetable. I have added them to lentil soup, too. But my favorite recipe is to save the leaves for the above uses and to wash the stems, cut them into pieces an inch and a half or so long, and boil them until just tender. Drain them, leaving a tablespoon or two of the cooking liquid. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 2 or 3 cloves of minced garlic and cook for a few minutes on medium heat. Be careful. Do not burn the garlic. Now, add the chard stems and stir to coat. While still slowly cooking, toss in a handful of seasoned breadcrumbs and some grated Parmesan and black pepper. I even add an eighth of a teaspoon of red pepper flakes. There you have it. In 20 minutes, a vegetable dish fit for a king, or for you and your spouse.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

