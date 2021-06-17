Cosentino: I love my vegetables

While looking over my columns for the past few months, I realized that I have not written about foods and recipes for ages. As most readers know, I love new foods and all kinds of vegetables. That is why I grow vegetables as well as flowers. I am always trying some new foods. I want to share some exciting ways to cook veggies.
For a very long time I have suggested growing flowers in containers. The advantages are, of course, they are less work and you can move them around for the best show when you have guests or when the sun would be better in one place or another. Plants in pots are easier to water and fertilize and, best of all, there is virtually no weeding. A few weeks ago, I talked about growing vegetables in containers. I mentioned a friend who had well over 150 containers in his yard and how he raved about his success and the ease of it all. I wrote that I was going to plant 20 or 25 pots just to try it out. Well, as usual, I got carried away and we are now at 89 pots of vegetables. I have a lot of variety. They are still in a greenhouse and will be moved out this coming week. Besides, the space I cleared for 25 pots is just not large enough for nearly 90. This will happen in the next couple of weeks.
They will be off the ground, each sitting on an overturned pot, and I will have a chicken wire fence around the whole area to keep our various four-legged friends from enjoying my lettuce and spinach.
I am sure that many of my readers have tried some of the things I am going to write about today and next week. Please be patient; I am certain that I will give you something to try. One of the most interesting, in my mind, is something I tried a few times many years ago and for some reason let it go. Today, I love it. Have you ever tried to fix dinner in aluminum foil? Do not laugh. It has advantages. First of all, with the right recipes, the food is delicious. You simply lay out foil, put your food on it, seal it into a packet and grill or bake it in the oven. When done, you put the packet on a paper plate, open it and enjoy. Do you see what I am saying? No pots and pans — excepting a mixing bowl to wash — no dishes to wash and a nice presentation. I love it. This is a simple vegetable recipe. My favorite, though, is onions, peppers and chicken thighs with pesto. I’ll save the recipe for next week.
It is spring. It is artichoke time. Peel eight carrots, halve them and cut them into long strips. Cut a pound of frozen artichoke hearts (or a can of them) into halves. In a small bowl, combine the juice of a lemon, a tablespoon of sugar, a quarter cup of melted butter, a tablespoon of chopped parsley, a teaspoon of salt and ground pepper. Mix well. Next, cut six pieces of heavy-duty foil into 12-inch squares. Divide the carrots and artichokes onto the six pieces. Crimp the foil to hold the liquid and pour the butter mixture equally into each. Fold each packet into a sealed tent. Place the packets on a baking sheet and into a 350-degree oven for 20 to 30 minutes. Open and enjoy. So, you don’t like artichokes? This works just as well with the tender stalks of asparagus.
Each Sunday night, I take about an hour to steam some vegetables, usually three but not more than four. My efforts include, at various times, Swiss chard stems, beets, cauliflower, asparagus, potatoes, carrots and beans. I also cook the Swiss chard leaves separately, but the stems are great for steaming. Unless you have done this before, it takes a little practice to get it right. But once you have them, it is the dressing that makes the dish. Among my favorites, especially for beets, Swiss chard and potatoes, is a mixture of balsamic vinegar, olive oil, black pepper and Italian seasoning. Parmesan cheese and olive oil work well, too. I cook, season, store in containers and have snacking for the week.
Be well.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.