Cosentino: I love my vegetables

While looking over my columns for the past few months, I realized that I have not written about foods and recipes for ages. As most readers know, I love new foods and all kinds of vegetables. That is why I grow vegetables as well as flowers. I am always trying some new foods. I want to share some exciting ways to cook veggies.

For a very long time I have suggested growing flowers in containers. The advantages are, of course, they are less work and you can move them around for the best show when you have guests or when the sun would be better in one place or another. Plants in pots are easier to water and fertilize and, best of all, there is virtually no weeding. A few weeks ago, I talked about growing vegetables in containers. I mentioned a friend who had well over 150 containers in his yard and how he raved about his success and the ease of it all. I wrote that I was going to plant 20 or 25 pots just to try it out. Well, as usual, I got carried away and we are now at 89 pots of vegetables. I have a lot of variety. They are still in a greenhouse and will be moved out this coming week. Besides, the space I cleared for 25 pots is just not large enough for nearly 90. This will happen in the next couple of weeks.