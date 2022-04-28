Cosentino: Important advice for ordering Mother's Day flowers

Yes, it is Mother’s Day next week, on the 8th of May. Getting from Easter to Mother’s Day has been quite a challenge.

The United States is a latecomer to this thing called Mother’s Day. Some European and Asian countries have celebrated it for centuries. Anna Jarvis began the movement in May of 1907, in a church in Grafton, West Virginia, as a tribute to her recently deceased mother. That church, the Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church, is considered to be the International Mother’s Day Shrine.

Jarvis selected the carnation as the symbol of the holiday: “Its whiteness symbolizes the truth, purity and broad charity of mother love; its fragrance, her memory, and her prayers. The carnation does not drop its petals, but hugs them to its heart as it dies, and so, too, mothers hug their children to their hearts, their mother love never dying."

Almost immediately, Jarvis campaigned to have Congress make her day a national holiday. That effort failed in 1908. By 1911, many states were proclaiming the second Sunday in May to be Mother’s Day and in 1914, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating that the second Sunday in May be a national holiday to honor Mother’s Day. Jarvis was never happy with the commercialization of the day.

As time moved along, the red carnation was worn to honor a mother who was living and a white one to honor one who is deceased, That, in many instances, is still observed today. The commercialization that she feared has moved far beyond a few carnations or a bouquet. Look at the ads. Chocolates. Jewelry. Concert tickets. Fancy dinners and a whole lot more.

There is no other gift that symbolizes the thoughts that Anna Jarvis strived for so many years ago, as flowers. It is sad that there are so many scams out there to spoil it all. Now is a time to buy local, and you are fortunate to be in Auburn. We have good local florists.

I think that Mother's Day is the perfect day for sending flowers. The symbolism is beautiful. At no time of the year is the selection so beautiful or so broad. A word of advice, though: Expect to pay a bit more this year than you did last year. Just as everywhere else, costs are up for flowers and containers and especially the cost of shipping from California, Colombia and Ecuador. To offset that, the quality and the colors this year are wonderful.

Because our work and our families tend to move us from where we grew up, very often we are not living where our mom lives, so there is a need to send flowers to Mom in a different city, a different state or even a different country.

Local florists have that ability through Teleflora or FTD, or through their own websites. Let’s start with the website scams. As you open your browser and type in “Florists in Auburn,” the first listing might be for "Best Florist in Auburn NY: Jones the Florist." But Jones the Florist does not have a flower shop in Auburn, nor anywhere else. Neither do the several other listed companies. In our business they are called “order gatherers.” You must scroll down six to 10 listings to find a local florist in Auburn. These companies do not normally own a brick and mortar “flower shop.” They operate in an office building with dozens of operators on banks of computers. The only flower they see is the one on the computer monitor.

You see an ad online that sounds great for $80, you call and are enticed to go for another $20 because it will be so much better. Then they add $10 for the local florist's delivery fee and another $20 for their service fee, and then there is sales tax. That $80 arrangement now cost you $132.40. Did the recipient get a $100 arrangement? Who knows? Order gatherers have no oversight. There is no one checking.

There is nothing wrong with going online and placing an order with a florist in another city, but do be certain that you are talking to a local florist, not a computer operator. Check the information on the website. Or call your local florist, who will be a member of FTD or Teleflora or another wire service. They are bound by rules that give the customer fair value and professional advice about their order.

This is truly the time to buy local.

Be safe. Mask up.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

