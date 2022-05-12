Cosentino: Inside England's Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

A couple of weeks before Easter, my grandson Sam and his dad were at a one of their favorite haunts, a Barnes & Nobel store, and Sam found a book that he thought I might enjoy. He asked his dad if Kew Gardens a few miles southwest of London was the place that Grandpa often talked about. It was. And Easter morning, I was presented with “Growing House Plants” from the staff at Kew Gardens. So much for that week’s allowance! Sam was right, it is a magnificent 300-plus acres near London. I own several books about it, especially the main conservatory, a greenhouse covering about an acre and a half. I have never been back to the city since my first trip when I was about 20. My interests at that time were in museums, royalty and historic sites during the day, and a couple of room-temperature Watney beers in the evening.

So, since then, I have been browsing through the books and some articles to see if it was worth a whole column on a Friday morning. Obviously I got excited, so here is my tour of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. To show how important this garden is, it is one of the UNESCO World Heritage sites. If I were to visit, one of the most fascinating buildings would be the Temperate House. It has more than 10,000 plants growing there, from all parts of the world. Each plant comes from an area where the temperature must never go below 35 degrees Fahrenheit. The building opened in 1863 but was under construction for several more years, and covers more than an acre. I did not count them, but records show that it has more than 15,000 panes of glass.

Let me give you some fascinating numbers, then we will take a walk through some interesting buildings. The plant collection has some 27,000 different living plants, from the smallest moss to giant oak trees. Each plant grows in its own environmentally correct temperature and light situation to accommodate that plant. The library contains more than 750,000 volumes on the subject of horticulture, as well as 175,000 prints and sketches of plants. To me, the most fascinating number is that of dried plants, flowers, leaves and roots, all carefully preserved, some 8.5 million of them. Can you imagine what it takes to keep all of this up to date, looking good and properly cared for as tourists pour through day after day? It is one of England’s top tourist sites.

I think that one of the most fascinating buildings I would head toward on my first visit is the Beehive. This nearly 60-foot-tall structure is built to represent a hive. It sits in the middle of a wildflower meadow. When you walk into this large structure you will be entering the buzzing world of a real beehive. The hive was created using thousands of small triangles of aluminum to represent the honeycomb. Nearly a thousand LED lights glow according to the whirring vibrations of the bees. And to finish off the experience, a musical symphony responds to the activity as well.

The exhibits are constantly changing. For example, while the collection of alpine plants numbers around 7,000, the current Alpine House can accommodate only 200 at a time, so the exhibit is constantly changing. The house is not air-conditioned or refrigerated in the normal sense, but by a maze of pipes many feet underground where normal year-round temperatures cool the air in the pipes as it is blown into the greenhouse. The aim is to keep the air in the area at about 68 degrees. To be certain that the sun does not overheat this greenhouse, specially designed blinds have been installed to close when the sun is too bright. They have even gone so far as to have a special glass made that will only allow 90% of the ultraviolet light to pass through. That replicates the conditions where the plants normally grow.

I hope that with these two detailed reports of the Beehive and the Alpine House I have given you an idea of the care that Kew gives to keep their plants in the environment in which they normally grow.

Do not relax. Wear your mask for a bit longer.

Enjoy the coming bright sunny days.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

