Today, I’m going to take you to the Netherlands, one of my favorite places, stopping in Amsterdam and then, about 10 miles away, the town of Aalsmeer, home of the world’s largest flower market, an auction. I got excited about doing this column because one evening last week, there was a wonderful PBS travel show that covered the flower gardens at Keukenhof and the flower auction. Over the years I have made seven or eight trips there. I was last there nearly 18 years ago; I remember that they were then moving between 2 and 3 million flowers and plants through every day. Currently, that number has risen to about 20 million stems and potted plants each day. To put that into perspective, the building is the fourth largest in the world in terms of land covered. Would you believe about 125 acres of ground covered? And it is more than triple that if you count the upper floors.
No, not all flowers sold there are grown in the Netherlands. I believe that the number is about two-thirds of the total flower sold. Some come from Colombia and Ecuador. What many of us do not realize is that there are large flower-growing areas in many parts of the world. Most of those would not thrive if they did not have a place to move their flowers; most do not produce enough product to have a system to sell on the world market. And through various channels, a flower shop like Cosentino’s has access to those flowers. I know that over the years we have been able to find, through the Aalsmeer market, off-season peonies from Israel, magnificent lavender from France and proteas from South Africa with just a few days notice. Because of Aalsmeer, the world is our marketplace.
How can so many flowers be sold in a day? They are sold on an auction — several auctions. Let's start at the beginning. Flowers begin arriving at about 10 at night from around the world through Schiphol airport, just a few miles away, and by truck from many other European countries. They’re unpacked, processed and put into pails and onto hundreds of electrically controlled carts that are moved about on a rail system in the floor throughout the building. By 4 in the morning, buyers begin arriving and roam through the very spacious area where the carts are stored. They inspect the product and the most astute ones make notes, recording the cart numbers that hold the flowers they want and about what they are willing to pay for them.
By 7 in the morning the buyers are seated at their tables in an amphitheater-like setting with hundreds of desks, facing a wall with a very large clock-like dial. It has only one hand. You see, it is set up as a Dutch auction. The hand points to a high Euro number. An auctioneer stands below the clock and announces the cart number and briefly describes the products on the cart. The dial moves swiftly and when it reaches the price the buyer is willing to pay, he presses his button and, if he is fast enough, the lot is his.
But, remember, there are a couple hundred other people in the room with their fingers on their buttons. It is a very nerve-wracking way to make a living. Tension is high. I have been watching when a buyer, with the twitch of a finger, paid nearly double what the lot was worth. The room roared with comments, barbs and "hahas." All in good humor, of course, because there is probably not a person in the room who has not had a nervous twitch of the finger. The auction ends at roughly 10 a.m., or when all the lots have been sold or rejected.
Once the button has been pressed, the dollar amount is taken from your bank and the flowers are yours. They go back to the room where they arrived and are packed into vans to take them across Europe or back to Schiphol airport for a flight somewhere in the world — maybe even Auburn.
So, what happens to the flowers that are not sold? They’re shredded. Because tomorrow, there will be 20 million more flowers to sell.