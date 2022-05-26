Cosentino: 'Is it a shrub or is it a bush?'

I cannot imagine how many times that question is asked every day during their first year as serious gardeners when they visit garden centers. In my youth, I probably asked it a hundred times before I got it straight. The answer is that it depends on what part of the country you are from. In our area, it is most often called a shrub, while in parts of New England it is a bush.

Call it what you want and you will be right. Technically we are talking about a small to medium-size plant that has woody stems and is a perennial. Shrubs can be either evergreen or their leaves can color in the fall and fall off. That is, they are deciduous. They differ from trees because they are generally shorter than trees, usually topping out at 30 feet, and because a tree normally has one stem (trunk) while most shrubs have multiple stems. There are many more subtle differences, as well. While many trees live to be 100 or more years, generally speaking shrubs top out at 10 to 20 years.

I guess that you might say that a shrub is a woody plant that has many branches rising from a base. When considering a landscape, a shrub can be, dollar for dollar, your very best value. They require minimal care and generally last longer and are showier than any perennial you might select. Unlike perennials, these plants stand alone and require no weeding, dividing or replanting.

Best of all, they come in a lot of shapes and forms. Boxwood, yew and evergreens such as arborvitae can be easily trained into taller, upright forms. Certainly, the most common shape is the mounding, or round. For a more formal setting they can be pruned into a ball or cushion shape. Boxwoods fit well into this category along with barberry, some hollies and junipers, and when looking at spreading shrubs, my old favorite, the winged euonymus tops the list. The one in my backyard has beaten the longevity odds, because it is about 30 years old, has a spread of about 25 or 30 feet and is 8 or 9 feet tall. The fall color is outstanding. Some spreading shrub roses fall into this category, too.

Forsythia falls into a group called the fountain shrubs. Just picture it, the first to come into blossom in the spring with those long, arching branches, laden with small yellow flowers. Oh, how I hate to see a beautiful, graceful forsythia that has been formed into a huge yellow ball of yellow somethings. Its true beauty comes from its gracefulness. This plant, as well as Magnolia stellata and bridal wreath, are meant to stand on their own, throwing arching branches of foliage, accented for a few weeks with beautiful flowers.

Aside from those flowering shrubs mentioned in the last paragraphs, with a little planning you can have beautiful flowers in your garden right from late winter through early summer. We seldom see it, but witch hazel is the first to bloom. Its red, orange and gold spidery-looking flowers appear shortly after the first of the year. Oregon grape holly, mahonia, comes next with its bright yellow clusters of blossoms, followed in late summer with its blue-black berries that the birds love, and then in the fall with its purplish red foliage. It is a real winner. Slow-growing, but full of color from spring to fall.

Mock orange blossoms just as the forsythia flowers start to drop. I love it, because although it is not in the citrus family of plants, you will think that you are in an orange grove when you stand near this plant. The lovely white blossoms give an aroma just like orange blossoms.

Let us not forget central New York’s ever-present lilacs. Right now, they are just beginning to fade, but over the past few weeks their white, pink, lavender and purple flowers have been magnificent. And someday I want to find a healthy pink laurel bush that will grow in my garden. In a few weeks, if you were to drive through New England, those hillsides, ablaze with beautiful white or pink flowers, will be mountain laurel.

I am still playing it safe and wearing a mask in public buildings. Hope you are too.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

