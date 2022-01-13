Cosentino: Is it cocoa or cacao?

Sometimes a tree is just a tree. As I mentioned in this column two weeks ago, they are always there, wherever we look. But do we actually look at an individual tree? In many cases, the only time we look at a tree for what it is will probably be in December, as we are trying to select the perfect tree for our living room. At that moment, the tree will have become very important. A couple of weeks ago, we talked about Quinine and cork. Today, we will look at one of the most important trees, one that many of us would miss dearly if it disappeared: the cacao tree.

Can you imagine life without hot chocolate, chocolate ice cream, chocolate cake and a Hershey bar? If you have never tasted Vandermint chocolate liqueur from the Netherlands, you are not a bona fide chocaholic. What a disaster that would be!

All of these treats derive from a single genus of trees that grows in tropic areas around the world, generally within a few hundred miles north or south of the equator. The theobroma cacao tree is thought to have originated either in Mexico or Peru, though there are frequent discussions about it beginning in various parts of Africa. As you might expect, the genus theobroma has many species, giving the final product different characteristics. Actually, the Ivory Coast on the western side of Africa is the world’s largest producer of cacao beans. In 2018, nearly 2 million tons were shipped from there. That is nearly a third of all that is produced in a single year, worldwide! The tree is relatively small, seldom growing more than 30 feet. It takes about five years to produce its first fruit.

The fruit is called a pod, and that pod, once it is opened with a machete, contains some 30 to 50 purplish seeds, surrounded by a sweet pulp with a lemonade-like flavor. That pulp and the seeds are piled in bins or on grates, where it all ferments. As it does, so the pulp liquifies and drains away, leaving the seeds. The heat generated in the fermentation process turns the beans brown, giving us that cocoa color. Once totally dried, they are packed in burlap bags and shipped to wherever for conversion into cocoa powder. An interesting number to me was that it takes 150 to 300 beans to make a pound of chocolate.

Here are some very important terms in the world of cocoa:

• Cocoa butter (also known as theobroma oil) is an edible fat extracted from the cocoa bean. It is used to make chocolate and is often used in ointments and pharmaceutical items. It does have cocoa flavor and smell. It has a low melting point.

• Chocolate, the end product, is produced from cocoa liquor and cocoa butter, sometimes processed with sugar, sweeteners and small amounts of vegetable fat.

• White chocolate is made with cocoa butter mixed with milk powder and sugar.

• Milk chocolate is the result of mixing cocoa liquor, cocoa butter and milk powder with sugar. Milk chocolate usually has less than 40 percent of cocoa liquor.

• Cocoa liquor refers to the product produced by grinding cocoa beans, fermented or unfermented, that have been roasted.

Who gets to make all this chocolate into the taste treats we love so much? Well, first of all, there is the Nestle company, with plants all over the world. Its most popular product these days is the wafer covered in chocolate bar, the Kit Kat. You might be surprised to learn that their plant in Japan turns out that bar in some 70 flavors, including green tea, soy and wasabi.

Lindt, based in Switzerland, provides us with a couple of great choices. First of all, we often see, on store shelves, bars with the various percentages of chocolate. The higher the percentage, the smaller the amount of sugar. To me, 80% is delicious. Lindt also markets those packages filled with balls of chocolate filled with chocolate mousse.

You have to just love those little chocolate balls from Ferrero-Rocher. They’re wrapped in gold foil. The chocolate is made with crushed hazelnuts, and when you get to the center you are treated with a whole hazelnut. Mmmmm.

Be safe. Stay well and mask up.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0