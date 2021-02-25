Cosentino: 'Is the retail florist still relevant?'

Yes, I do know that it is the middle of winter, and that we are about five months from being able to cut flowers in the garden. How I look forward to that! Yes, I do have flowers every day. But I do not have freshly cut zinnias in their bold and striking colors. I do not have big bright yellow sunflowers. I am missing my brown-eyed Susans and gladioli, and especially the tall, stately delphinium. Of course, on most days there are always a few, past-their-prime flowers at the shop. There are always flowers that are past the point when I will sell them, but will last a few days or a week if I take care of them. It is amazing to see how many people come in during the week to pick up a few stems for the house.

This brings back some memories about my mom. It is a memory that has been brought back over the past few months. When I was young and thinking about what I wanted to do with my life, I asked how we survived during the Great Depression, selling flowers. Her answer was that when times are very tough — very, very tough — a person with only a dollar might well spend 20 or 25 cents on flowers to take home. That has proven to be true these past six months. Although today, you do not get many flowers for 25 cents.

Really, there is no excuse to not brighten your home with a bit of living color. Flowers are everywhere, from flower shops to big box stores and supermarkets and even gas stations.