Yes, it is rose time again. Though really, any time is a proper time to send roses to enjoy or to make a friend’s day better. After all, it is the most popular of all flowers. A few million are purchased every week by American men and women. Yes, women do buy flowers for men, more often than you might think. Not only at Valentine’s Day, when those purchases reach their peak, but for other women and men, business, special occasions and for themselves. But men are the major buyers in the month of February.

Actually, as I am writing this column I am thinking back a whole lot of years, prior to the 1980s, when I thought roses were wonderful but they were behind orchids and delphiniums in my preference. That was until I got a call from a friend, Tom Butler, the president of one of the flowers by wire services, asking if I would be interested in developing a two-hour program about roses to be presented to florists across the U.S and Canada. The program would center on care and handling in flower shops, but also cover merchandising, design and a whole lot more. Suddenly, the rose became my absolute favorite flower as I developed the program. After more than 150 presentations, it still is my favorite.

How many roses will be sold this month? Today I read in a trade magazine that from the first to the 14th of February, 250 million roses will be sold. Most — I am guessing 85% percent — will be red, although the “art colors,” the new shades of pink, the bicolor roses and tinted blues, are gaining ground among younger buyers. Wow, 250 million roses! Can you imagine what it takes to produce that number of blossoms for a specific day, a number about eight or 10 times the normal two-week sales?

That brings me to the question I hear repeatedly for the next couple of weeks. Why are roses so expensive for this holiday? Is it that the retailers, from florists to mass marketers, are gouging us because we are, based on our need for them, willing to pay anything for them? The answer is a resounding “no.” Those cost increases are spread out from growers to airlines and wholesalers, and yes, their higher expenses are passed on to you, the buyer. Let’s look at it.

Let's start with the grower, most of them in Colombia and Ecuador, who has to sacrifice flowers by removing buds and partially developed flowers that would blossom in the lucrative November and December holiday seasons to get plants to produce more blossoms to meet the February demand. Imagine the increase in temporary labor needed to cut, handle and prepare that increased number of flowers, while still having to maintain the day-to-day chores of handling other flowers on the farm. Extra trucks will be needed to get the flowers from the farms to the Bogota airport, and can you imagine the cost of getting extra airplanes to fly all those flowers to the Miami airport? And it goes on and on, each of the processes adding to the cost of those flowers until they reach the final seller.

Let me switch gears right now. I want to give you information to help you get the best value for your dollar and to help you keep those roses beautiful for the longest period of time. To begin with, roses are measured in centimeters, not inches. Four inches is approximately 10 centimeters. A 60-centimeter rose will be between 20 and 24 inches. Generally speaking, the longer the stem, the more sturdy it is, the better it will get water to the flower. The flower heads are generally larger on the longer roses. Avoid roses that seem to be fully open at the store. Your days per dollar will be fewer. As you purchase, realize that roses arranged in a vase with foliage and baby’s breath will cost 20% or 30% more, and they will be worth it in the presentation. Be certain that the rose’s leaves look fresh and alive; the rose needs them to perform well. Keep them out of drafts and air conditioning, and away from heat sources. Change the water every two or three days. If you do not have any flower food, a can of 7 Up (not diet) and an equal amount of water works well.

Be safe in the coming bad weather!