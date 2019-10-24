Yes, it’s that time of year again: time for house plants. Since we left the subject last spring so that we could concentrate on our outdoor gardening, I have thought of a lot of great things to write about in the coming weeks. But first, a few reminders of important things. I hope that your bulbs have been planted and are now throwing some nice white roots. That will give them a good start. I know that it is late, but if you got a little patch of space to plant a few more, it is worth the gamble. The flowers won’t look as large as early plantings, but they will still add spring color, and you will find that the prices are right, as vendors are trying to get rid of them.
Did you remember to rake out the debris from under your rose plants and shrubs to take away hiding places for snails, insects and even mice and moles? It only takes an hour or two, but it will pay dividends in the spring. Today, I covered my strawberry bed with straw — not a lot, but to give some protection.
Now for the houseplants. Pick a nice, warm day, and take your houseplants out to the lawn or patio. Give them a very heavy watering. This will wash out any insects, insect eggs and mold spores hiding there. It also removes fertilizer buildup so you can start from scratch as you move them inside. Of course, once you have done this, you need to start a regular fertilization of your houseplants. While you’re at it, try to spray the undersides of all the leaves to get rid of any mealy bugs, insect eggs and other insects. Why bring them in when you don’t have to? A little bit of care now will most certainly give you trouble-free winter months. Please do not rub them with olive oil of any kind to make them shiny. It looks good, but does a lot of damage as it clogs the pores on the underside of the leaf.
You have free articles remaining.
A few days ago, I was browsing in the greenhouse of one of our home improvement stores and chatted with the manager about plants in general. When we came to a group of peace lilies, properly named spathiphyllums, I noted that there seem to be almost as many that day as there were a couple of weeks ago. She agreed and said it is not most popular houseplant. I was surprised because it is one of the easiest to grow and survives a variety of conditions. As a bonus, it gives some lovely flowers from time to time, flowers that look very much like a calla lily. There are two separate types of the plant: The indoor varieties grow to 16 or 18 inches tall and the outdoor varieties, brought in and potted, grow to 5 or 6 feet. The leaves are very large, spade-shaped and glossy. Sounds like the perfect houseplant, doesn’t it?
Peace lilies are quite easy to grow. You just need to come close to their native habitat to make them happy. Natively, they grow in forests in warm climates where they get partial sunshine throughout the day and have a high humidity. Just follow that and you will have success. Chances are that you will not replant because they will stay in the original pot for a year or two. When you do repot, use a very good organic soil; lots of peat moss will help them along. You can keep the area around them moist by keeping them out of drafts or misting. My favorite way for keeping a houseplant in high humidity is to get a saucer — say, 12 inches across — fill it with pebbles or gravel, and keep it filled with water. That water will evaporate and form an envelope of moisture around your plant. They do best at a temperature of about 70, just like many of our homes. Be sure to keep them away from radiators, registers and frosty windows.
Lastly, always look at the underside of the leaf for insects, especially mealy bugs. Brown leaf tips are usually caused by excessive light, over-fertilization or going dry. Yellow leaves could be caused by over-watering, under-watering or old age in the leaf. It’s a great plant to try.