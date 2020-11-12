Cosentino: It's chrysanthemum time

Yes, until the late 1940s and 1950s, October, November and December were chrysanthemum time. That was when the flower bloomed naturally. You see, in order to flower, the chrysanthemum needs to have several weeks of at least nine hours of uninterrupted darkness to set bud. With more light than that, the plant keeps growing and growing and never budding.

Then, in the late 1940s, professor Ken Post at Cornell (he was my advisor during my Cornell years) and professors at other major colleges of agriculture began experimenting with lights and shade cloths to see if they could set buds on chrysanthemums in order to get them to flower when they wanted them to. The system looked at many plants and they charted the daylength needs of certain plants. They were successful, and so today, this beautiful flower is available nearly every day of the year. Yes, it was a bit more complicated than that.