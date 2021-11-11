Cosentino: Keeping ferns in the house

Ferns are a wonderful plant for difficult spots in the garden, shade, wet spots or semi-shade. The varieties that grow in this area are endless. Maiden hair ferns and Japanese painted ferns grow a mere 10 or 12 inches above the ground, while the stately ostrich fern can reach 6 feet in height. With all of this bounty in the garden, we often forget about the richness of indoor ferns. The choices here are boundless. Let’s look at them.

Ferns are among our oldest living plants, going back some 400 million years. Sometimes I wonder where or how scientists come up with these numbers. They are truly living fossils. They are found all the way from northern to southern temperate climates, growing firmly in the ground, as well as attached high up in the branches of trees, especially in our tropical regions. All of these wonderful outdoor traits, sizes, colors and sizes (excepting, of course the 6-foot ostrich fern) can be found in varieties that will grow in your home.

There is evidence that ferns arrived in European homes in the latter half of the 17th century. But the ferns that we know today became fashionable in the latter half of the 18th century. A glass case invented by British doctor Nathanial Ward, the Wardian case, made it possible to transport plants, including ferns, from far-off places around the world to Europe, keeping them alive for the two or three years that the journey across several oceans lasted.

If there is one indoor fern that is everyone’s original favorite, it would be the Victoria fern. It thrived in the large, airy, well-heated homes of the British elite. When it arrived in America, via Boston, it was quickly renamed the Boston fern. It is still America’s No. 1 selling fern. It is the one with long, draping fronds most often seen in flower shops, supermarkets and home improvement stores. Though it is sold as a hanging basket, it does best on a small stand about 5 feet off the floor. As mentioned in last week’s column, it is much too warm near the ceiling of a room and too hard to properly water.

While the ideal temperature for these tropical ferns is about 75 degrees, they will do well as low as 68 degrees. There are temperate climate ferns, holly ferns for example, that will survive in the home as low as 56 degrees for weeks at a time. Ferns are high humidity plants. It is best to cluster several in an area and either place your humidifier nearby or maintain a large saucer of water near the plants. Do not set them in the water for any length of time. Positioned near an east- or west-facing window is an ideal situation.

Going beyond the Boston fern, my favorite is the bird's nest fern. Its fronds are not divided, but solid, typically 6 inches across and 15 to 18 inches tall, and they form an interesting rosette around their base. In the wild they reach many times that size, but can be maintained at any desired size in a pot in the home.

If you can find one, the holly fern fronds and leaflets are actually shaped like branches of holly. This fern, originally from Polynesia, likes light but not direct sunlight, and is perfect for a cool room in the house. It thrives at 60 degrees.

But remember, there are dozens of ferns to choose from. These are only three of the choices.

With the growing popularity of orchids, especially the phalaenopsis orchid, a setting of that plant and ferns can be exciting.

Of course, like any houseplant, ferns attract pests. Spider mites, aphids and scale are the most frequent visitors. For all the rest, there are many organic and chemical pesticides available. Just read the label before buying.

Next week, I will tell you how to easily propagate your ferns.

Be well. Mask up and keep your distance.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

