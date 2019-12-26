So, we have reached the end of another year. How swiftly time seems to pass. It seems to go faster with each year that I age. It has been a good year for me. I hope that it has been for you too. Today I want to talk books.
First of all, I could not believe today's mail. I got nine, that’s right nine seed catalogs. Yes, three were from the same company. But still, that is seven companies. It used to be mid-January before the deluge of catalogs arrived. I assume they are mailing early to be first in line for those Christmas gift dollars and refunds on the gifts we all seem to return. I put them aside for January. They are great reading then.
Speaking of those dollars, now is the time to invest in a couple of books you might not have read. I was walking through Barnes & Noble in Syracuse a couple of days ago and was, as usual, amazed at the number of books they have about plants and flowers, not only in their regular shelves, but on their bargain books. A couple caught my eye, most notably one published by Martha Stewart “Martha’s Flowers.” In this new book, published earlier this year, she shares decades of garden wisdom as well more than a hundred creative and inventive arrangements designed by Kevin Sharkey. Under her name there are dozens of titles on every aspect of the plant and flower world. If a wedding is in your plans, do pick up her “Martha Stewart Weddings.” It is a wonderful resource guide for everything from the engagement to the reception.
I do not even want to think how much I have spent, over the years, on books published by the Timber Press in Portland, Oregon. It is easy to do because I think that this company puts out the most comprehensive garden and flower books available. Many are available in hardback, paperback and on e-books. Go to timberpress.com to see their selection.
“Deer Resistant Design” by Karen Chapman is a must read for so many gardeners in Central New York. I do not know how many are in your yard, but I have a dozen or more. Deer are one of the most common problems a gardener can face. These cute but pesky animals can quickly devour hundreds of dollars’ worth of plants. Common solutions include the use of unattractive fencing and chemicals. In “Deer-Resistant Design,” Karen Chapman offers another option — intentional design choices that result in beautiful gardens that coexist with wildlife. In other words, garden with the right plants.
I did not buy this one, at B & N, some books are just for browsing. “Hand Made House Plants” is just one of those books. It is sub-titled “Remarkably Realistic Plants You Can Make with Paper.” Expert crafter Corrie Beth Hogg offers a no-water option for your urban jungle: plants made from paper! This stylish guide includes step-by-step instructions and templates for making 30 of the most popular houseplants, from Monstera (Swiss Cheese Plant) and Peperomia to Fiddle Leaf fig and Philodendron.
Here is a great gift for Valentine’s Day, for that wonderful lady in your life; maybe for the man too. I know that I enjoyed it. “Emily Dickinson’s Gardening Life” is all about the plants and places that inspired this iconic poet. It is in hardback as well as an e-book. “The Wall Street Journal” says this book by Marta McDowell is “A visual treat as well as a literary one, ‘Emily Dickinson’s Gardening Life’ will be deeply satisfying for gardeners and garden lovers, connoisseurs of botanical illustration, and those who seek a deeper understanding of the life and work of Emily Dickinson.”
A couple of last thoughts. There are discount book sellers out there to, especially for computer conscious readers. Go to hamiltonbooks.com or write them at P.O. Box 15, Falls Village, Connecticut. They’ll send you a fantastic home and garden catalog.
There is never any reason to be bored, no reason to give up your love of gardening in January and February. Get a good read to entertain you. I will close by wishing you a Happy New Year. May your every wish come true.