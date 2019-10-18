Now that we have spent two full columns on tulips and tulip bulbs, I think that it is time to move on to other types of spring flowering bulbs. There is, seemingly, a never-ending list of choices for the garden, so today I will cover a few of the more common ones. There can be a whole lot of fun and beauty to have with them. Then I will tell you about how you can easily have pots of tulips and daffodils in the house starting in late February.
Certainly, the narcissus group, we call most of them daffodils, is by far the next largest and, I think, the most popular. A first cousin to that amaryllis bulb that we so often see at Christmastime, it is native to northern Europe and is grown pretty much worldwide. Bulbs are inexpensively available for naturalization. These are smaller bulbs that the growers cannot get top dollar for, and would have to grow on for another year. So they sell them in bulk at low prices. Folks with larger lawns, or lawns with uncut areas, will buy them in bulk and have a fantastic display in April and May.
The type that we are most familiar with is the trumpet daffodil, sometimes called the long-cupped narcissus. It has six sepals, the very flat group of the flower that surrounds a very prominent cup in the center. If you are going to plant this one, go down 6 to 8 inches, and I like to plant about 8 inches apart. If you get very large bulbs, they’re called DN, or double-nosed bulbs, perhaps 2 more inches apart. This is a very exciting group because the color range is wonderful. They are not only pure yellow, but yellow with white, orange or red cups. And while they are still called long-cupped narcissus, many have smaller cups with very brilliant and distinctive markings. Variety ceylon, for example, has bright yellow petals and a brilliant orange cup, while accent has ivory white sepals and a funnel-shaped frilled cup in salmon pink.
And it does not stop there. Paperwhite narcissi are part of the group. This is the bulb for which we will fill a pot with soil or gravel, set the bulbs on top and keep the water level just below the bottom of the bulb. In just a few days you will see white roots sprouting, then up goes the plant and it blooms in just a few more weeks. This is the bulb that you will see at garden centers and home improvement stores, nicely gift-boxed, during the next few months.
Let’s not forget the miniature narcissi; they grow only 5 to 7 inches tall and many throw multiple flowers per bulb. Plant these shallower, 4 or 5 inches deep, than their big brothers. If you have a few dollars to spare, purchase a few of these, and some wonderful miniature iris and a few of the botanical tulips, and make a bed of the mixture. It will give you an outstanding display of miniature beauty.
I love hyacinths, too. Have a few of these flowers in the house and you can put away all those deodorant sprays.
Snowdrops, Galanthus nivalis, is another favorite because they bloom so early in the spring. And they are a wise investment. Years ago, I planted 30 or 40 of these inexpensive bulbs on my front lawn and those few bulbs have spread so that they now cover the lawn for a couple of weeks in April.
If you want those pots in the house during late winter, do this: Get some flower pots, fill three-quarters full of soil and then set hyacinth, tulip or daffodil bulbs on top and filter soil around the bulbs. Water thoroughly and set the pots near each other, not too far from the house. Now, as you rake those pesky leaves off the lawn, pile a couple of feet of them over the bulb pots. Sometime, near the end of February, bring a couple of pots into the house and in just weeks, you will have brought spring in.