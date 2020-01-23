Cosentino: Let's look at citrus

Fruits of the citrus family are as close to an ideal fruit as you can get. They are delicious, they are rich in vitamins and they are available throughout the year. And you will never become bored with them because there are so many varieties, some with year-round seasons and others available from time to time throughout the year. In size, they range from the 1-inch kumquat through to the huge ugli, also known as the Jamaican tangelo. Citrus really represents a true treasure for our health and our taste buds.

As with any fruit or vegetable, these fruits do taste better when picked off the tree. They will not grow in Auburn, so we must content ourselves with getting them off the grocer’s bins. I will fess up. I do have one growing in the greenhouse, a kumquat. It is about 8 feet tall and, when given a lot of attention, it produces a handful of the delicious, tart fruit.

Why don’t we start our day with an orange? Aside from being very tasty, it has tremendous health benefits. Believed to have originated in China, the orange is commercially cultivated in warm climates around the world.