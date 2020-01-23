Cosentino: Let's look at citrus

Fruits of the citrus family are as close to an ideal fruit as you can get. They are delicious, they are rich in vitamins and they are available throughout the year. And you will never become bored with them because there are so many varieties, some with year-round seasons and others available from time to time throughout the year. In size, they range from the 1-inch kumquat through to the huge ugli, also known as the Jamaican tangelo. Citrus really represents a true treasure for our health and our taste buds.
As with any fruit or vegetable, these fruits do taste better when picked off the tree. They will not grow in Auburn, so we must content ourselves with getting them off the grocer’s bins. I will fess up. I do have one growing in the greenhouse, a kumquat. It is about 8 feet tall and, when given a lot of attention, it produces a handful of the delicious, tart fruit.
Why don’t we start our day with an orange? Aside from being very tasty, it has tremendous health benefits. Believed to have originated in China, the orange is commercially cultivated in warm climates around the world.
No fruit is juicier than the orange, and few have so great an array of health benefits. Every type of orange has more than 100% of the recommended daily amount of vitamin C. They’re so easy to get; just peel and eat. An average, medium-sized orange has only 60 calories and no fat or sodium. You will find only about 12 grams of sugar and a whole lot of other healthy things. By the way, the sugar is all natural, not the kind that you put into your coffee or get when you eat a candy bar. It is reported that oranges help your body make a protein that helps to heal wounds, make it easier to absorb iron, and boost your body’s immune system against germs. They are believed to slow the advance of macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss. And, when you are feeling stressed, a boost of vitamin C can lower your levels of the stress hormone and your blood pressure.
We will start at the beginning. Let’s go shopping. When selecting any type of citrus, especially the orange, going by the color of the rind can be very misleading. Yes, you will be drawn to those that are brightly colored. Do remember that some may have been dyed to make them look more appealing than others that may be at their peak of ripeness. Instead of going by color, heft the fruit. It should be very firm, with a smooth skin. Ripe oranges feel heavy for their size, and will give just a little when you squeeze them. When selecting a navel orange — navels are the most common for eating — look at the navel. The larger it is, the sweeter it will be.
Just as important as looking for the good things on that fruit, avoid buying a rotten or over-the-hill fruit. Avoid those with bruises, cuts or other visible damage. Put them back in the bin if they are spongy, have lost their shape or have discolored spots on the rind. Then smell it. Does it smell fresh or have an unappetizing odor?
So, now that you have them home, storing them properly will keep them at their peak for a longer time. Though they will have a shorter life span, they can be left out at room temperature. They may last a week or 10 days, depending on how ripe they were when you selected them.
Of course, the best storage is in the produce drawer in your refrigerator. You will get two to three weeks here. And quite honestly, you should never buy fruits and vegetables that you are not going to use in the next week or so. They all lose nutrition, vitamins and minerals when stored too long. Always wash fruits and vegetables before cooking with them, but never before refrigeration. The moisture might promote mold and other bacterial growth.
Remember, cut or peeled oranges will be good for just hours at room temperature, and a day or two in the refrigerator. Enjoy.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.