Cosentino: Let's arrange some flowers

At the moment, there is not a whole lot to talk about when it comes to outdoor gardening, other than sowing seeds, so I thought that today I might ramble around some tips to help you arrange your flowers more beautifully and to bring more fun to the task.

I know that many of us no longer use silver candelabras anymore, but we still use them in decorations. There was a day, some years ago, when everyday dinners were more formal than today. But this tip will help whether you use a candle in a good holder when the lights go out, or if you have occasion to use them at a granddaughter’s wedding. The biggest problem with the holders is getting the wax out after the event. You can’t scrape with a knife for fear of scratching that beautiful silver piece. I was talking about this with a designer from Amsterdam, Holland, when we were doing a seminar in a Houston hotel. Seems that we were given four gorgeous silver pieces that were loaded with wax. Time was short and I was not happy. My Dutch friend simply went up to her room and came down with a hair dryer and in ten minutes the whole problem disappeared. Better tuck that idea away.

Speaking of candles, I realize that a lot of people use candles when making table pieces for a winter dinner or dinner around the pool. Of course, the best base for the arrangements is a water holding foam such as Oasis. You need to prevent the candles from not staying where you want them or just falling over. Starting about an inch and a half from the base, sharpen it, just as you would sharpen a pencil. That candle will stay put once you insert it into the foam.

Here is a great tip for my readers with computers. Go to You Tube and type in "Jay Schwanke." I spent many years working in the industry with Jay’s florist mom and dad and got to know him well. Jay has dozens of videos, many aimed at the home flower arranger on You Tube. I use Jay as a learning tool all the time. When Jay’s parents came to our meetings, Joey always wore a beautiful dress or suit and Mel had a matching tie. When asked how he could find a tie to match such a beautiful dress, he replied, “when I made the dress, I made sure I had enough fabric to make my tie.” I knew the couple for more than 50 years and she was always beautifully dressed; Mel always sewed Joey’s special dresses.

I think that when it comes to flowers, the most neglected room in the house is the bathroom. When company is coming, place a vase with a couple of blossoms on the vanity. That really tells the guest that you care about the little things. Flowers are mood changers. When does your mood need a lift? When you get up and head for the shower, a few flowers for you will go a long way to making the day brighter.

Two or three well cared for African violet plants on the counter will brighten the room and give it a sense of life. They are easy to grow and when in bloom they are beautiful. Along that same line, this time of year it is easy to snip a few evergreens from around the house. Put them in a tall vase in the living room. They will chase away the winter blues. You can always add a few flowers when company comes, and the guests will think you are great with flowers. Reread last week’s column to learn about using flowering branches.

Did you ever think to add another dimension to your table arrangements? Since most of our flowers no longer have a nice aroma, during the summer I always add a few stems of basil or parsley or tri-color sage to the flowers. Just before sitting, crush a few leaves with your fingers.

And a word to the gentlemen readers. When that bouquet of roses is ready to be tossed, take two or three of the best blooms, break them into petals for her pillow. You might be surprised. I will say no more.

PS: Things seem to be getting better; I still wear a mask when the situation is risky.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

