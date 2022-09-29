Cosentino: Let's finally talk about beans

A few days ago I was at the Ithaca Farmers Market, and one thing that caught my eye was the enormous variety of beans in the various booths. There were green beans, yellow beans, flat Italian beans, lima beans and more. That got me to thinking that I do not believe that I have ever written a column about this wonderful, versatile vegetable. So, here we go.

My first thought was, of course, that beans were native to southern Europe. Let’s face it: They are, in one way or another, on nearly every menu, cooked in one recipe or another. They are a more used vegetable in Europe than they ever have been here. So my research started with a look at the origin of beans, and I found that most likely, the first European to taste a bean was Christopher Columbus, on his trip that landed him in what we now call the Bahamas. The bean, in one manner or another, was cultivated throughout the Americas. And the farming method was called the three sisters’ way of gardening.

Rather than plant their vegetables in rows as they did in Europe or as we farm today, the Native Americans cleared fields and laid out circles, probably 10 to 12 feet across. They then sowed, clustered together, six to eight seeds of maize (today’s corn) each spaced throughout the edge of the circle, as well as in the center. The object of the method was to have the seeds 4 or 5 feet from its nearest neighbor because when the maize reached a couple feet in height, they sowed, next to each plant, several seeds of vining beans. That’s right, the Italians did not develop the pole bean — the early Americans had them first. Bush beans came later. Along with the beans, they sowed a few squash seeds. Thus, the three sisters: corn, beans and squash. They knew the growth rate of the corn and that if planned right, the beans would grow to have a support. As they grew to maturity, they had something to climb on. And they knew that the squash would make a great food-producing ground cover. Ingenious, weren’t they?

Fresh beans are available everywhere this time of year, especially at farmers markets. I like the freshness; they’re just a few hours from the plant to the table. Certainly, we all know the green snap bean — you know, the one that Grandma or Aunt Sue put on the Thanksgiving table year after year after year.

Wax beans are the yellow ones. Just cook until tender and toss with a bit of olive oil and some fennel seeds for great flavor.

Pole beans are my favorite. I buy a lot of them when available, and freeze them for use until the next season rolls around.

And then there are bean seeds. They come canned — a great way to get dinner quickly — or dried. Do you remember when you were a kid, how you loved pork and beans? Just open a can when you got home from school, heat the contents and you had a quick, energizing snack. Can you remember how many times you skipped the heating part and ate them right out of the can, cold? They're a rich source of protein and high in fiber and vitamin B, wonderful nutritional value all around. Here, the possibilities are endless. Though you have to take the time to soak them overnight, they are worth the trouble, with more flavor, a richer color and a whole lot less salt. Name a color and there will be a dried bean with that color in the name. Each of those colors has a myriad of recipes to use them in.

And let us not forget fava beans — they’re available in this area only from early May through mid-June. But they're always available dried. Soak overnight before cooking. Since I like to have them often, I stock up on canned favas. If you have trouble finding them locally, Amazon has a lot of them. Don’t they seem to have everything? Stay tuned — next week I will give you a fantastic dinner recipe with fava beans.

Stay well. That nastiness called COVID is still lurking out there.