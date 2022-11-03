Cosentino: Let's finish our trip to Colombia

We got lucky: These flowers are going by regular airline, so we will have comfortable seats in the passenger cabin. Most flowers go by airfreight companies that specialize in transporting flowers. I didn’t think you would be comfortable in a bucket seat among boxes of flowers and crew.

Our early flight gets us to Miami at about 9 a.m., so we will watch them unload our boxes and then head into the terminal and meet my friend Jose for breakfast. He will take us to the U.S. customs building where we will see the first stop for our flowers.

All boxes arrive here, paperwork is checked and many of the boxes are randomly opened, checking for all sorts of things from various drugs to weapons. Some 20 years ago, when this was a regular route for cocaine trafficking, agents would wet the tines of a pitchfork and push it into the boxes. You see, if there were drugs in a box, the powder would stick to the tines. If any box in the shipment was found to have contraband, that whole shipment from that farm that day was pulled and destroyed.

All that is well and good, but there was another problem. When those boxes got to a flower shop and were opened there were, invariably, pitchfork holes through as many as 10 rose blossoms, making them unsaleable. I am certainly glad that this is a phase of our business that has gone away.

Look over there: Those trailers being towed are headed to where we are going. Jose is beckoning us to hop on one. We arrive at the offices of the Delaware Valley Floral Group at Miami International Airport. Delaware Valley is where Jessica and I place a great percentage of our orders. They have a very large selection of fresh flowers, supplies and plants every day. Their quality is excellent, the kind of product we like to sell.

We are welcomed by one of the managers, a lady I did not know, and she will give us a tour. There are many refrigerators; boxes are stacked in them, holes opened, and pushed against that wire screen to fill them with cold air. They will not be in here long. We are amazed as we go into the main office area; it looks like NBC on election night. There are computers everywhere. Staff is organizing the boxes as they arrive, seeing to it that they are taken to their right flights, if that is where they are going. Selling takes place in a like-sized and equipped area. Here, staff takes orders from each of their branches and from large retail florists, and tries to match the unsold boxes to customer’s needs.

Look: Jose is pointing our boxes. They are not flying, they are going by truck. A refrigerated truck, to Sewell, New Jersey, Delaware Valley’s headquarters. It is about an 18-hour trip and is more cost-effective than flying. I made the choice for us. We are on the next plane back to orange country. But our journey will not be complete until the flowers are unpacked and in our coolers. Be at the store at 9 a.m. and I will buy you breakfast.

We are expecting 12 units today. Four will come in square, blue containers, neatly wrapped in cardboard. They will be our roses, four bundles of 25, and they have been in water since they were in the packing shed in Bogota. The boxes will have our carnations, 350 mixed colors, bundled in 25s. There will be Fuji mums, daisies and mixed boxes of three bundles of other varieties.

OK, let’s get to work. We will uncover each box and take the cardboard off the roses. Job one will be to check arrivals against the invoice. In all cases, we have a machine that strips the lower leaves from each stem for about 8 inches. We are taking those leaves off because we do not want them in our refrigerator pails, where they can become breeding grounds for bacteria and mold. Next, an inch is cut from each stem to facilitate water uptake.

Now, into a container with 6 to 8 inches of 115-degree water that has a proper amount of flower food and germicide. After eight hours in the cooler, they are ready for designers to work their magic. Well, my friend, that is what it takes to get a carnation from Colombia to Auburn.