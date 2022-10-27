Cosentino: Let's take a trip to Colombia

Let’s do something different this week: Let’s take a trip. Yes, you, the reader, and I are going to hop an American Airlines flight to Miami this morning. It is nonstop and takes just a little over three hours. Just pretend that it is Monday morning. Then, after a three-hour wait in the Miami airport and those interminable lines and checkpoints, we are on our flight to Bogota, Colombia.

I have booked you on a left-side window seat, so that when we have passed the Panama Canal and are over Venezuela, you can see the Andes Mountains. They really are beautiful. My friend John will meet us when we land. The ride to the city is very short.

We will be checking you in at the Tequendama Hotel, my favorite. So, spend the afternoon relaxing. We will call for you at 7 for dinner at John’s. He has a wonderful cook. After dinner it is back to the hotel with a suggestion to get a good night’s sleep. Our ride arrives at 6:15 in the morning, to begin our short trip to a flower farm. This morning we are going to see greenhouses where carnations are grown, to see them picked, processed and shipped. And we will follow them to Syracuse. See you in the morning.

No, John did not get us this morning; he is already at the farm. It’s about a 25-minute ride and we are going on that farm bus across the street with some of the workers. You see, workers are picked up in the morning and delivered home at the end of the workday by the company. It is the law. Uniforms are also provided at no cost to workers. Some farms are required to provide workers with a healthy lunch. We will have breakfast with John at about eight. It is a noisy ride with everyone chatting with everyone or no one. When we get to the farm, one couple that we had observed kissed and parted. Juan is on the cutting crew and was headed to the greenhouses, where he will expertly cut the blossoms that are ready. When he has an armful, a co-worker will take them to a mule drawn cart to the packing barn.

Eugenia tops her blue uniform with a black garbage bag with cutouts for her arms and head to keep her dry. She and her crew will sort the carnations by length and flower size, trim the lower leaves, pack them into bundles of 25, rubber-band the bunch, slip them into a plastic sleeve and hang them on a hook attached to a constantly moving conveyor belt that will take the bundles to a packing shed. There, they will be inspected one more time and then placed into boxes, either to fill orders or according to lists from the office.

Once the box is closed and sealed it goes into a 34-degree refrigerator. Two flaps, each about 3.5 inches across, one on each end, are pushed in and one end of each box is placed against a screen with fans blowing the cold air from the refrigerator into the boxes. After a bit the flaps are closed and the carnations go into a holding refrigerator, again at 34 degrees, to wait for the truck that will arrive early in the evening for the trip to the airport. We have a bit of time to get a golf cart, so I want to show you the laboratory.

I understand that this is a medium-size operation, about 100 acres of greenhouses. As with many of the companies in Colombia and Ecuador, this one specializes in one crop. It was built fairly high up on the mountain because carnations grow and flower best at temperatures of 56 to 60 degrees. That is pretty much the year-round temperature at this altitude. Over there is their laboratory building. Waters and soils are tested regularly for fertilizer content and acidity. When diseases are discovered the lab steps in to treat it properly, and so on. The lab has another important use, because most farms have breeding programs to develop new and better flowers. So it is time for a goodbye dinner with John.

Miami to Auburn, next week.

Stay safe. Vax up. You do not want to miss the rest of this trip.