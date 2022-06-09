Cosentino: Let's talk about roses

Since this is the start of National Rose Month, it is time to devote a column to one of my most favorite flowers. The weather has been great for them this spring, though I think they might have preferred a little more rain.

I want to begin by reminding you about a rose garden I wrote about last August. It is a gem. The E.M. Mills Rose Garden is part of Thornden Park in Syracuse. It is easy to get to, right near the university. Right now it will be, like many rose gardens, reaching its peak. Sure, it will look good much of the summer, but for the next two weeks it will give quite a show. There are, literally, hundreds of varieties of all types of roses, and they are all well-labeled so you can really learn what you like.

If you would rather drive west on a Sunday afternoon, head to Canandaigua to the Sonnenberg Gardens. A truly stunning display of many types of flowers, but the masses of roses are fantastic. The gardens surround a magnificent mansion that is open to visitors. Worth the trip.

I do get a number of questions about roses throughout the year, but mostly about greenhouse-grown varieties and available colors. When I came into this business, we had five varieties to choose from: red, white, pink, yellow and one called talisman, a bright yellow one vertically streaked with red. And we prayed that they would last three or four days. The roses we used were grown in Elmira or Fairport, and they were delivered to us by bus. Order by 6:45 a.m. and have them by mid-afternoon.

Fast forward 65 years and it is all topsy-turvy. There are no rose growers to speak of in New York. The two that we dealt with had about an acre and a half of greenhouse, perhaps as much as two. Today’s roses come from Colombia and Ecuador; the breeders give us several new varieties a month. And when they add on to their greenhouses, they build 25 acres at a time. Things have changed! Best of all, many varieties of today’s roses can last 10 to 14 days if properly taken care of while they travel to Auburn from South America.

Let’s go back to our garden roses. What do all those types of roses mean? Hybrid teas, floribundas, climbers, shrub roses and more. We even have old roses and David Austin roses.

The hybrid tea is the rose we most often see in our gardens. They usually produce one large flower per stem and normally have 60 or more petals per flower. Best of all, they have a heavenly fragrance. No, florist’s roses seldom have an aroma anymore. It seems to have been lost by the breeders as they searched for other attributes. Most hybrid teas blossom throughout the summer season, though the largest flush is in June.

The floribundas have clusters of smaller blossoms on a stem and are very pretty when you put them in a vase. We florists refer to them as spray roses. They are great when planted in groups.

We all know about climbers. They tend to have the most and the sharpest thorns of any rose. Climbers can grow to 10 feet tall. Many blossoms rest and bloom again throughout the summer. They give a fantastic range of colors but require good pruning to keep their shape attractive. A few years ago, I was in a garden in Charleston that had an arch over a walk. It was about 10 feet tall and 10 feet wide, and you could not see the metal structure because it was so covered with thousands of half-inch blossoms of Lady Banks' roses. Sorry, they will not grow this far north.

Then there are miniature roses that you see in supermarkets and flower shops during the winter months. They will bloom very well in the house continually if fertilized, properly watered, and given proper light and 65- to 75-degree temperatures.

And some 50 years ago an English rose grower developed a series of roses with extremely large head and many petals. We use them in bridal work. I’ll talk more about these and rose gardening next week.

Be well and wear that mask while you are indoors with a lot of people around you.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0