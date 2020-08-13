Cosentino: Let's talk about veggies

As most folks know, I like to cook. Sometimes I overdo it. Like an evening last January, I really wanted lasagna. Yes, I could have called Osteria and ordered a dinner, and it would have been less expensive. But I wanted my own. Now, you cannot cook one serving of lasagna, you have to make a pan of it. So, I did. And that evening, I really enjoyed a portion. But now there were seven more servings. I put the pan in the freezer, and when it was semi-frozen, I cut it, put it into containers and labeled it “Monday.” So, for the next seven Mondays, I had lasagna.
But then, on Wednesday, I had a yen for this wonderful vegetable stew that I often make. So I made it. And before the night was over, I had seven containers that said "Wednesday." And so goes my life. One thing bothered me when doing each of these dishes. It bothers me most of the winter when fresh herbs are not available, excepting in $2 or $3 bunches at the supermarket. Yes, on Monday I trudged over and picked up a nice bunch of basil for my lasagna sauce. It had roots floating in water and was supposed to last for a week or two. Since I wasn’t going to cook lasagna or even make a fresh tomato salad for seven weeks, it sat there and died. I should have frozen or dried it. I did not. And that vegetable stew on Wednesday needed parsley. You guessed it — the same routine.
I think I have solved the issue. I have been thinking of growing my own herbs on the windowsill in my kitchen. It was just an idle thought. It was — until last weekend I was at Trader Joe’s in Syracuse, and they had some lush, small pots of herbs. The pots were about 3 inches across. I got six of them: basil, Italian parsley, oregano, thyme, sage and mint. I had an idea.
When I got home, I found six 1-quart Mason jars. Into each I dropped about 3 inches of white marble chips. You can use any gravel that you want. If you want to get fancy, go to a tropical fish store and see the wonderful selection of colors. The stones are important because you do not want to over-water these plants. As long as there is space between the chips and the soil, you probably do not have to water. Of course, it is always better to heft the plant, to be sure.
Next, I laid in soil to just about where the bottom of the plant would reach. Any good potting soil will work. Just one more thing about the plants. The basil and the parsley were rather lush, so I removed about a quarter of them and planted the rest. (The basil went into last week’s lasagna and the parsley will go into a vegetable stew I am planning this week.) I am anxious to see how this works out in the next several months. I will keep you informed.
Let me tell you about my vegetable stew. It actually started as a soup, but I kept using less and less liquid.
I start with a quart of store-bought chicken stock and a like amount of water. Once at a slow boil, I add a third of a cup of rice or barley and give my choice time to half cook. Now I add four or five carrots, cut into half-inch rounds, and a parsnip also cut into rounds. I like to add three or four stalks of celery, cut into 3/4-inch lengths, too. Next, I add a half teaspoon of ground black pepper, an eighth teaspoon of red pepper flakes and some fresh parsley. There is already enough salt in the broth and the smoked beef sausage that I will add later. We are almost there. Next, I add my greens, either the white and light green parts of a bunch of endive, chopped, or some asparagus. Got to hurry now. We are almost there. In goes a small can of drained garbanzo beans, or frozen peas, and I like to add some frozen okra. Finally, I add a smoked beef sausage into 1/2-inch rounds.
There you have it! A delicious, healthy meal in less than a half hour.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316. Material for this column was excerpted from a Better Homes and Garden article and various websites.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!