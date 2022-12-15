Cosentino: Let's talk poinsettias

The poinsettia, Euphorbia pulcherrima, is indeed a native plant of Mexico and Guatemala. It was first cultivated by the Aztecs and Mayans early in the 17th century and prized by them as a symbol of purity. It also had a practical use for them. They made a crimson dye from the colorful bracts and a fever medicine from the milky latex that drips from the cut stem. Franciscan monks were the first to include poinsettias in their Christmas celebration, their Nativity procession, The Feast of Santa Pesebre.

The first Poinsettias in the U.S. were sent from Mexico to the U.S. by Joel Poinsett, the first U.S. ambassador to that country, to his home in South Carolina in 1825 and to a botanical garden in Philadelphia. They flourished, as a hedge, in the temperate climate of his southern garden and have since borne his name.

And so they remained until early in the 20th century, when a German immigrant, Paul Ecke, and his Mexican wife began growing them in his small greenhouse in southern California. He nurtured them, ever improving growing techniques and breeding new varieties. In recent years, the breeders and developers, such as Paul Ecke Jr. of California, have given us the many new varieties, nearly 400 of them, in a myriad of colors. Our newer poinsettias are plants that last and last, plants with a wide tolerance to temperature and light, plants with more vibrant colors and even plants with mottled flowers. I remember that when I first came into this business the plants were very tall and temperature-sensitive, and lasted less than a week in the house. Last year, I had one in our family room until early June. Yes, the flowers were long gone, but it was a beautiful green plant.

Here is another legend that I love. Many, many years ago, a little Mexican girl, on her way to the Christmas Eve service in the church in her small town, cried and cried. All the children had flowers and gifts for the Blessed Virgin. She had none. Her family was too poor. Her grief was deep. She must have something for the Madonna. As she approached the church, empty-handed, she snatched some simple green weeds by the roadside and placed them on the altar amongst all the beautiful flowers that the other children had come with. She prayed that she could do more, one day. Suddenly, the weed began to turn red and in moments, it turned into the most beautiful flower in that church. The little girl’s prayer was answered, and the world got its poinsettia.

Let’s look at handling this beautiful plant in the home. First of all, when it arrives, be sure to gently unwrap it without damaging the plant or flowers. Chances are it will come in a plant sleeve. The best way to remove it is to start tearing from the bottom up, all the way to the top.

Next, poke a pencil-size hole or two in the decorative foil that it arrived in. Yes, the water is going to leak out and make a mess. So set it into an attractive bowl. If the are roots are constantly in water they will die, killing the plant. When you heft it and it is light, give it a good watering. I suggest taking it to the sink, treating it to warm but not hot water, and letting it drain. Heft the plant to get a feeling of what its weight is when it is wet. Be sure to keep it away from heat sources and drafts. Enjoy it for weeks.

Each year a question I hear is whether the poinsettias are poisonous. Well, nearly every plant is poisonous if you eat enough if it. To show that they are not, noted horticulturist Marc Cathy appeared on "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson. To prove the point, he simply ate a flower and some leaves. I have done the same thing, and I assure you that once you have a bit of that gooey, terrible tasting sap in your mouth, you would realize that you could never get enough in to do much damage.

The poinsettia, plant of the past, is also the plant of the future — a long-lasting, much cherished gift at Christmas time.

As crowds gather for the holiday, be wary. Stay safe.