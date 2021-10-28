Cosentino: Making the most of pumpkins and gourds this season

It took a while to arrive but fall is, at last, upon us. It is the time for pumpkins and gourds and Indian corn and cornstalks. What a great time to decorate around the front door or the porch. Of course, we think of pumpkins for Halloween, but buy a couple that you will not be making into jack-o'-lanterns, and they will certainly not wilt before turkey day.

Have you seen the mini-pumpkins? They are great for decorating. I was recently at a friend’s house and they had planted a wooden box, about 20 inches long and 4 wide, with succulents. There were five of them. They were nicely spaced, and between each was a mini-pumpkin. Dollars to doughnuts, they will be replaced with Christmas ornaments. Maybe valentines in February and hardboiled, decorated Easter eggs for that holiday. See how the mind can work?

And then there are the gourds. There are impressive displays of them in stores, and it is almost impossible to find two alike. The shapes are different, and the green, orange and yellow colors are striking. If you get those with long necks, you can string them together and make a garland to hang from the knocker on the front door. If you have a wreath frame and Styrofoam, you can place in some colored leaves, still on branches, as a background and tie the gourds to make a very decorative wreath. Be sure to add a bow made of burlap to make it perfect. Be certain to get enough of them to add to that centerpiece you are making for the table. And if that centerpiece is coming from a flower shop, you can always add your personal touch with three or four gourds. To me, the perfect touch to a Thanksgiving table is to write the guest’s name on a place card, place it in a slit you’ve cut in the top of a mini-pumpkin or gourd. Talk about a personal welcome!

I remember the days, years ago, when we sold dozens of door pieces made by tying three to five ears of colorful Indian corn together with a burlap bow, preserved oak leaves and whatever else was at hand. I do not know when I last saw Indian corn, but you can get the same effect with ears of dried corn. Sure, it is yellow! But with a few squirts of readily available orange, brown and red spray paint, you can achieve the same look. For a little creativity, you can have a lovely door piece for under $10.

I did mention corn stalks. Find some. I know that they are around. I’ve seen them, but at this moment I cannot remember where. They’ll probably cost you eight or ten dollars for a bundle. Do not just split the bundle and stack half on each side of the door. Divide them, tie them together and put a bow on them. No, burlap will not show up, but a bow made of gingham or bright orange or red will. There you are: We’ve taken care of the door, the pumpkins and the cornstalks. Your entryway is now decorated.

Let us not stop there! Let’s go into the house. You can do more than mini-pumpkins among the succulents. Have you seen those large bushes of hydrangeas with the very large, dried blossoms around town? If you know someone with such a bush, ask for a few stems. I got five beautiful stems at the Ithaca Farmers Market last week. They were, I believe, $3 per stem. They will look good until I toss them in May because I have grown tired of them.

Why not go out in your own yard and look for treasures. If you have a burning bush, winged euonymus, the leaves will soon be gone and you can cut some of the winged branches and put them into a vase for a conversation piece. Look at the bushes in front of the house and see if you can cut some long evergreen branches of different kinds. They should be 30 inches or more. Remove all the leaves that would be under water and arrange them in a vase. When guests are coming, buy a few carnations or mums to add interest. Be sure to change the water weekly.

Be safe. Mask up.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

