Cosentino: Midsummer concerns in the garden

I do believe that we are somewhat past midsummer, but there is a whole lot to do in the next couple of weeks. Doing things right now will result in more vegetables in the next eight or 10 weeks, more tomatoes on the windowsill, and healthier, longer-lasting flowers, and more of them, before frosts.
More and more of us have embraced the idea of container gardening for many reasons: no weeding, they're easy to move around, and a whole lot more. If you will remember, one of the reasons that we are growing in containers is this idea of moving them around so we have flowers on the patio when company comes, pots that can be set out of the way or exchanged when they are out of flower. Flowers are very forgiving and adapt easily when moved. But, if you are growing vegetables, there is another factor to think about. If you will remember, when you planted those pots in early spring, you placed them where they would get the most sunlight. Well, it is early August, and the sun has moved a bit. So, take a few minutes this weekend, if the sun is indeed bright and glorious, and check to see where it is brightest for the longest time of day. Move them if you need to. Chances are that some moving will be necessary. A little work this weekend will pay dividends, with more tomatoes, peppers and, most importantly, more zucchini than you can give away over the next couple of months.
It’s August. Those ever-present slugs have attacked my hostas and more, and slugs and thrips seem to be everywhere. It is time to attack them, and get rid of them before they totally destroy your plants. Most of us have heard of setting out small plastic saucers with beer that has gone flat. They love the yeast, and will drown as they enjoy themselves. In the evening, place some wooden boards in the area where they seem to be most rampant. In early morning, turn the boards over and spray them with a mixture of one part bleach and nine parts of water. Of course, you can also put this mixture in a spray bottle and spray them as they feed on your plants. They feed at night, so a flashlight might need to be part of your equipment. If you look in home improvement stores you will find insecticides labeled for slugs.
And the beetles are back. You have beetles if your insects are a quarter to a half of an inch in size, longer than they are wide, and as you look at them, their upper backs look like two shields. There are many varieties, but most do the same kind of damage, and most remedies will get rid of most of the kinds. Their damage is a whole lot of quarter-inch or less holes right through the leaves. Unless the infestation is really great, the easiest way to get rid of them is to put on gloves, pick them off and drop them in a pail of water that has been mixed with a healthy dose of bleach. In larger infestations, it is back to the home improvement store to get a spray that is labeled for beetles. If the spray will work for one, it will probably work on most others.
Your garden plants, whether they be vegetable or flower, planted in the ground or in containers, are in a strong growth time for the next few weeks. They need proper insect control, and plenty of water, though with all the rain we have been having, the problem could be good drainage so they dry out. And, lastly, your plants are hungry as they grow. I like to feed weekly or every 10 days with liquid fertilizer at half-strength.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.