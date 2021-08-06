Cosentino: Midsummer concerns in the garden

More and more of us have embraced the idea of container gardening for many reasons: no weeding, they're easy to move around, and a whole lot more. If you will remember, one of the reasons that we are growing in containers is this idea of moving them around so we have flowers on the patio when company comes, pots that can be set out of the way or exchanged when they are out of flower. Flowers are very forgiving and adapt easily when moved. But, if you are growing vegetables, there is another factor to think about. If you will remember, when you planted those pots in early spring, you placed them where they would get the most sunlight. Well, it is early August, and the sun has moved a bit. So, take a few minutes this weekend, if the sun is indeed bright and glorious, and check to see where it is brightest for the longest time of day. Move them if you need to. Chances are that some moving will be necessary. A little work this weekend will pay dividends, with more tomatoes, peppers and, most importantly, more zucchini than you can give away over the next couple of months.