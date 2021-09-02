Cosentino: More about the magnificent potato

Before going further, let’s look at the proper way to store potatoes once you have them home from the market. Immediately remove them from the plastic bags that the grocers find it so convenient to market them in. They do best in an open paper bag or, even better, in a basket. Remember that the refrigerator is too cold for them; they last longest in a dark, dry place that runs between 45 and 55 degrees. Perhaps you have a space in your basement that is ideal. If you do not have an ideal place, use them within a week or two. Fingerlings and new potatoes, especially salt potatoes, do not store well. Buy what you can use in a week or two at the most.

One of my favorite recipes, especially when company is coming, has been with us for nearly 60 years. Anne Marie found it in a cookbook shortly after we were married.