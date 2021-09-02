Cosentino: More about the magnificent potato

Last week we looked at the background and the history of the potato. And in those few words, we barely scratched the surface. But I hope I did give you enough background to make the rest of the story interesting. Did I mention that it is the world's fourth most important food, after wheat, corn and rice? And that the name is derived from the Carib word for sweet potatoes, “patata,” as it was called by the Indians of northern South America — one of its points of origin.
Before I sat down to write this column, I thought I knew a lot about the subject. I did not know that there were early, mid-season and late types. I did not know that an Idaho potato could be any of several varieties as long as it was grown in Idaho. The Idaho Potato Board promotes “grown in Idaho,” not an Idaho variety. The kinds most often growing in that western state are russets, Yukon gold and fingerlings. I had never heard of these fingerlings until the last five or so years, now they are on the shelf all the time. I think they are great when you want something with a different look, something where diners can be happy with one or two or more.
Let us look at this idea of early and late potatoes. Though there are many choices, Yukon gold seems to be the most popular of the early season types. With its yellow flesh, this potato has a moist, nearly buttery flavor and a smooth texture. Since it matures early, in 80 to 90 days, in our area you can begin digging by mid-June. Late season potatoes are harvested in mid- to late fall and they have a totally different texture from the earlier ones.
Before going further, let’s look at the proper way to store potatoes once you have them home from the market. Immediately remove them from the plastic bags that the grocers find it so convenient to market them in. They do best in an open paper bag or, even better, in a basket. Remember that the refrigerator is too cold for them; they last longest in a dark, dry place that runs between 45 and 55 degrees. Perhaps you have a space in your basement that is ideal. If you do not have an ideal place, use them within a week or two. Fingerlings and new potatoes, especially salt potatoes, do not store well. Buy what you can use in a week or two at the most.
One of my favorite recipes, especially when company is coming, has been with us for nearly 60 years. Anne Marie found it in a cookbook shortly after we were married.
Set the oven at 450 degrees. You will need six to eight medium-sized, scrubbed russet potatoes. I always set a potato on the cutting board and place a chopstick on either side of it and slice down to that level, making half-inch slices, with an undisturbed quarter or third of an inch holding the whole thing together. Set them onto a greased baking sheet. Now, thoroughly mix about half a stick of melted butter, a good handful of fresh, chopped chives and a bit of pepper to taste. Many recipes call for salt; I do not think that it is needed. For extra flavor, I like oregano. Pour it over the potatoes and bake for about 40 minutes, or until a toothpick can be easily inserted. Remove from the oven and spread a tablespoon of shredded Monterey Jack cheese on each and place back into the oven until the cheese melts into the potato and bubbles. Serve hot.
Lastly: Do not eat potatoes whose skins are green. They can cause diarrhea, vomiting and other issues. The leaves, flowers and the little fruits that come from the flower are poisonous as well.
Next week, a few more words about the textures of the various potatoes and how those textures are best used — mashed, baked, grilled, steamed, fried and more.
Mask up. Be well.
