Cosentino: More advice for arranging flowers

It is mid-winter; it is cold and there is still snow everywhere. If there is no snow on the ground as you read this, don’t worry, it will probably be back tomorrow. This is no time to worry about tilling the garden, or pruning, though it is almost time to think about sowing some seeds. When I get down about the weather, I think it is time to make some arrangements. Of course, I can do it more days than you can. But it takes very little to stop by a flower shop or grocery and pick up a bunch of flowers. This column will explain how to get the right flowers for the greatest show in your arrangement.

Let’s look at flower forms first. There are line flowers, like snapdragons or gladioli. Line flowers are important for height. Mass flowers give the arrangement weight and density. Think hydrangea or lilac. Please remember that each flower in an arrangement will speak for itself if you have left space between the blossoms. Filler flowers such as goldenrod, statice and baby’s breath soften the space between the larger blooms. Once we have gotten by the flowers, it is important to think about foliage, a vital element in any arrangement. And, if it is to be a one-sided arrangement, you may consider a focal point flower, something to draw the eye to the center so it can start there and then explore the details. Roses, sunflowers and gerberas come to mind.

Stop! Before dashing off to buy a bunch of flowers, sit down and think about what you are going to make. Where is it going in your home? Is it for the center of a table? That means an all-around arrangement. Will it go into a soup dish or a vase of that nature? Will it be tall or do you want something long coming out each side, something exotic, say going out 2 feet, nearly the length of the table? Perhaps company is coming for cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, and you want to make a grand statement in the living room, perhaps on the mantel. A rather large white bowl, filled with a mixture of tall flowers, mass flowers and fillers, all in bright and bold colors, might be perfect, especially if you used a bright rainbow of colors. Stop! Is there a mirror behind it? If so, take that few extra minutes and add some greens to finish the back. We do not want the guests to see the stems and the foam and whatever else might be there to detract from the beauty.

There is still more to do. Chances are you will need some water-holding foam — the most popular brand is Oasis — to keep the flowers where you placed them in an arrangement You simply submerge the piece that you are using in a sink full of water for a few minutes. I believe that 90% of its weight will be water. A marvelous tool for us. You can use it in soup bowl-like containers or in tall vases. Before it was invented in the late '40s, you might have had a couple of pin-holders that you attached to the vase with clay. Worked well. You might have stuffed taller vases with greens from the garden. In those days, in the flower shop, we simply cut the appropriate length of chicken wire — that’s right, the kind they used to keep the chickens penned up — and crumpled that into the vase. I recently did that kind of arrangement and the customer loved the look. I may ask our designers to feature it to see what happens.

A couple of quick thoughts before leaving you to your coffee and pancakes. When using Oasis, it is necessary to keep the container full of water at all times. Your flowers will need more than just tap water to survive the longest. When arranging wrapped bouquets, be sure to use the little packet of flower food that came with the flowers. In a pinch, I recommend that the best home remedy is to use equal amounts of 7 Up and water, perhaps a can of each. That mixture contains sugar to feed the flower stem, citric acid to keep the water at the right acidity and a germicide to keep bacteria counts down.

Next week, we will buy some flowers.

Be safe. It is still a good idea to mask up. I do.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

